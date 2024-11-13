Share:

The strip of lawn that once consisted of grass, hedges, and sprinklers in front of the C-building’s eastward entrance has undergone a series of major overhauls, culminating in the creation of a space covered in California native plants.

This past Friday, Nov. 8, student volunteers from the Environmental Sustainability and CORE clubs planted California native plants and began installing drip irrigation lines after two weeks of education and preparation.

For three consecutive Fridays now, from 12 to 1 p.m., student volunteers have been welcomed to learn from industry professionals from a nonprofit organization called Urban Homestead and the Los Angeles Arboretum while providing manual labor for the project. Student volunteers from the two clubs began being introduced to the project on Oct. 25 and they will be helping with installation until this Friday, Nov. 15, the last day of manual labor before the ribbon cutting ceremony takes place on Nov. 22.

The project has been managed by PCC Grounds Supervisor, Daryl Montgomery and company in cooperation with Urban Homestead, and PCC’s two aforementioned student-run clubs.

Brought onto the project for their expertise, the volunteers representing Urban Homestead hold extensive background knowledge and experience in regenerative farming techniques. Situated on a 1/10 acre urban farm 3 miles away from PCC, the nonprofit organization cultivates and sells fresh organic produce at an affordable price and hosts hands-on learning programs at Occidental College and now, PCC.

After contact was made with the Environmental Sustainability club, the Urban Homestead offered to help with the installation of the project and incorporate a learning program where Urban Homestead volunteers and industry professionals would teach student volunteers about the work that they were about to partake in.

PCC plant science major Adrian Silva has been volunteering every Friday as a member of the Environmental Sustainability Club and he believes this project has been instrumental in helping student volunteers like themself understand the positive impact they are helping cultivate on campus.

“They’ve been pretty helpful in filling in the gaps about [my] knowledge about native plants and how they work within an ecosystem,” said Silva. “I’ve done a few restoration projects here and there, but nothing in depth. Whereas [here], someone was explaining why native plants are important. Being in the physical space and working with it, it’s definitely a positive effect.”

This past Friday, student volunteers were treated to an in-depth lecture on drip irrigation from Sanjay Gupta, an Urban Homestead volunteer with 4 years of experience with drip irrigation as a professional fruit tree farmer.

Starting this week, student volunteers helped start the installation process for drip irrigation lines and will look to finish the process this Friday, Nov 15. Gupta believes that drip irrigation will be a highly beneficial stage in the process post-planting.

“You’ll have a better success rate, less die-off, and you’re gonna have plants grow faster,” Gupta said.

PCC Grounds Supervisor Daryl Montgomery also believes that the installation of drip irrigation will be a great move for PCC as it attempts to cut on water usage and promote sustainability.

“The best thing about this is once they’re established, we will be able to shut the water completely off. Because of it being a native [garden], as it takes to its natural habitat, it can live off of the rainfall. The drip irrigation is just to get them started and get them acclimated to the soil and help them grow their roots,” said Montgomery.

While the planting process is now complete, the project overall still is not. Integral parts to the project’s maintenance process are yet to be completed. Montgomery stressed the importance of the post-planting process.

“The post-planting is also important because we put in the plants, but we still have to put the mulch down to retain the moisture. We still haven’t put the irrigation to the plants yet,” Montgomery said. “We want to put the plants first so we can make sure that when we put the drip lines in, we know exactly where the plants are.”



Montgomery believes each step is crucial to the end product.

“If you put a plant into the ground, but you didn’t make it grow, what did you really achieve?” he said.

Students are still being encouraged to help out with the project as it nears its final stage of work. Montgomery also expressed his goals for future planting projects.

“We’d love to have more student interactment. We’re trying to get as many out here as we can. I was talking to the CORE directors and the Sustainability [club] into trying to get more out but they’re a little bit busy. We’re gonna do a couple more projects,” said Montgomery. “We would like to turn about 50% of our flower beds into drought tolerant plants..”

Montgomery has plans to undertake two to three similar projects in the near future, with the goal of ultimately completing 21 total projects around campus in the upcoming years.

If students are interested in volunteering, they are free to meet in front of the C-building on Friday, Nov. 15, from 12 to 1 p.m. For those interested in showing their support for the ribbon cutting ceremony, it is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22, from 12 to 1 p.m.

Images of work during the project’s early stages can be seen in a gallery published Oct. 30 by the Courier.

