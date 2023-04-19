“Songwriter showcase” evokes an image of a one-man band in a quiet, Dylanesque acoustic set, but PCC’s Songwriter Showcase was far from a quiet and predictable event. Hosted by the Music Entrepreneurship class, the PCC Songwriter Showcase featured original music from PCC students whose influences range from The Grateful Dead to Radiohead to Pantera and every genre and style in between on Wednesday, April 12 in Westerbeck Recital Hall.

Nine acts, both solo and group, performed at the showcase: The Friendly Strangers, Rafael Hutajulu, Maio, Melancholy Kisses, Dankplantlady, Brit McRwth, Von’s Island, Henry Tull, and The Tie Dye Burnout Club. The diverse range of interests and influences between the members of each group that performed made for a dynamic and eclectic evening.

The showcase opened with a high energy, two song set by the Friendly Strangers. Adrian Rodriguez, a member of Friendly Strangers, cited Jimi Hendrix, Rush, The Strokes and blink-182 as a few of his influences.

“I love the events at PCC, it allows students to portray and express themselves on stage without a doubt,” Rodriguez continued.

Brit McRwth took the stage in a homemade “Change is Justice” shirt.

“I usually write about mental health, I write about going through and overcoming depression and anxiety,” McRwth said. “The song that I sang tonight, it’s about police brutality. I just had really strong feelings about it and writing the song was my outlet and it was my way of dealing with it.”

Angel Campos, the bassist for Von’s Island, shared that he felt a bit lost after high school, but, after joining a band with fellow PCC students, he’s begun to find solid ground again.

“I was having a hard time trying to find my feet, trying to find my way back up, trying to find other bands and just different opportunities until right here at Pasadena [City College],” Angel Campos said. He continued, “Von’s Island had a flier looker for a bass player so that was one of the doorways into getting back where I am. One of the reasons why I’m here at PCC is for my major, I want to major in music production. So, my plan is to do two years here and then transfer, that’s the long term goal and also with music is just to get someone’s attention, get on someone’s radar.”

The Tie Dye Burnout Club, whose band name is a reference to a Grateful Dead club that the vocalist and drummer started in high school, closed off the night.

“‘The Tie Dye Burnout Club’ came from our high school principal. We set up a Grateful Dead club and he came up to us and said ‘What’s this? The Tie Dye Burnout Club?’ And I said ‘absolutely that’s what it is!,’ and he proceeded to sign up for our club. A few years later I began hosting music and art festivals and releasing branded merchandise under the name. Eventually I was releasing my solo music under the name,” Devin Matthews said.

Zakary Graff, the Events Manager for the Center for the Arts, shared that people can find the calendar for events like the Songwriter Showcase on the Performing Arts Events Calendar.

“From this point forward until the end of the semester, so just the next 3 and a half weeks, we have over 30 performances that are happening in the student based ensembles,” Graff said.

The Songwriter Showcase was first hosted in 2019 and did not return until last week, some 4 years later, because of Covid. Events like PCC’s Songwriter Night offers students not only a setting to develop and fine tune their musical skills and knowledge as well as an opportunity to find themselves in the PCC and greater community.