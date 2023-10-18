At 8:30 a.m. last Saturday morning, 9-and-a-half year old Nathan and his aunt, Lorena, hung out on the roof of Lot 4 at PCC. They perched on a cement curb and gazed at a tiny shape on a square of paper. Nathan explained what he was looking at.

“You basically just want to line it up, and you’ll be able to see the curving,” he said.

Armed with a simple pinhole camera that he had made downstairs with the help of volunteers from the Astronomy Club, Nathan demonstrated how to safely observe a solar eclipse.

Hundreds of members of the community showed up to share in the celestial event at PCC’s historical observatory in an event organized by the Astronomy Club and the Department of Natural Sciences.

“That’s really a goal of ours, to reach out to the community, reach out to our campus, and do more STEM awareness, more science awareness,” said Dean of Natural Sciences Dr. Veronica Jaramillo. “And so we’re planning lots of events, and we’re really excited at how well received this event was.”

Student volunteers were crucial in making it happen. Three of them were busy at the rooftop telescope, making constant adjustments to keep up with the movement of the earth. On an average day, the earth’s 1000 mph rotation is imperceptible; on Saturday, it was a struggle to keep up.

The line for the solar telescope snaked across the rooftop and made for its own single-file viewing party of the eastern sky.

PCC student BP Blakely had outfitted her binoculars with solar viewing screens and brought extra eclipse glasses to share.

“The first time I saw an eclipse was in 2017, and it set me on the path to studying planetary science,” Blakely said. “That’s also why I brought extra glasses because I wanted other people to experience it.”

The line paused at geology professor Elizabeth Nagy’s station, where she had a simple wooden solar viewer set up.

“I’m using these telescopes to be able to project the image safely of that eclipse,” Nagy said. “I use these telescopes to see sunspots with my students. There are a lot of people that do solar astronomy — studying the sun — things like sun spots that we see on the sun are probably on all of the stars, but we don’t see those other stars with that kind of detail. So a lot of solar study is to understand stars in general.”

Each of those pencil point-sized sunspots is a fiery storm bigger than our earth on the surface of the sun, she explained.

Nearby, two students heatedly discussed the relative merits of the observatories at PCC and Glendale City College. While her friend extolled the virtues of the plush reclining seats at Glendale’s new state-of-the-art facility, PCC photography student Emily Annette defended the historical charm of Pasadena’s iconic observatory.

“I literally geek out over this place all the time,” Annette said, mentioning the plaque downstairs with a quote in German from Einstein, who dedicated the brand new, state-of-the-art facility in February 1931.

Inside the observatory, astronomy professor Maria Okounkova held up a vintage scientific model of the sun, earth, and moon to illustrate what we were seeing.

“The moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle,” Okounkova said. “Instead, it takes the form of this mathematical shape known as an ellipse where sometimes it’s closer to the earth, and sometimes it’s farther away. So if the moon is close enough to the earth in its orbit, what happens is that you directly get a shadow of the moon perfectly blocking out the sun for a specific track of the earth, and we get a total solar eclipse.”

In April, there will be a total solar eclipse visible from parts of the United States and Mexico.

“Now, if the moon is further away from Earth, right? Is it going to appear smaller or bigger in the sky,” Okounkova asked the crowd. “Smaller, right? So it won’t be able to totally cover up the sun. Instead, it will leave a little bit of a shadow here. It leaves a little bit of a sliver of sun. This is what we call an annular eclipse. This is what’s known as the Ring of Fire. Today’s eclipse through the United States is an annular eclipse.”

The word annular comes from Latin for ring, but in Southern California, we were able to see part of that ring on Saturday morning.

Back on the roof, Nathan has plans to someday get even closer to the stars.

“I would probably want to make a lab that can become an airplane,” he said. “And then it can transform into a rocket ship so that I don’t need to use that much fuel to get into space.”

There are two astronomy lectures followed by guided stargazing coming up in November at the PCC observatory.