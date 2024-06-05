Share:

Jaclyn Butac is a Pasadena City College student studying child development and behavioral science. She also identifies as a female of trans experience, and in 2023, she began a giant step of getting her name and gender marker legally changed.

“If you think stuff like changing your name or getting the proper care that you need to feel more aligned with yourself is impossible, it’s not,” Butac said. “You have a lot of support, and there are people who are willing to listen to you, help you, guide you.”

The Pride Center at Pasadena City College has concluded its Legal Name Change Clinic for transgender and nonbinary students on campus. As the Courier wrote back in April, the center, in collaboration with the Bet Tzedek organization, provided support to students who wished to change their name and gender marker legally. A field trip was scheduled for May 24 for students who completed paperwork at the Stanley Moss courthouse in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, this portion was canceled due to logistical issues.

“It just took a really long time for students to get their appointments with their attorney, which then pushed our deadline back,” said Bryce Simon, Resource Advocate for the Pride Center. “The students are still gonna be able to submit their documents to the court. Just the only thing is the field trip itself, as going to the courthouse together is canceled.”

To legally change your gender name and marker in California requires multiple steps. First, you must petition a court order stating your intent to change your name and/or gender marker. Then, you must go through updating your driver’s license, birth certificate, passport, and Social Security number. The gender marker choices are M, F, or X for nonbinary. Since the overall cost is nearly $500 in fees to file the documentation, the Pride Center assisted students with their fees by granting a scholarship through the Community Excellence Grant.

Butac did the workshop last year with Bet Tzedek and had a joyous experience with the organization and how they guided her through the process. Due to personal matters, she has been unable to turn in the paperwork at the courthouse, but she has made it her priority to complete it before the end of the year.

“The process has been very straightforward, and I have a person that constantly keeps up with me and makes sure I’m getting all my documents in order,” Butac said. “I’m just trying to find a way to navigate and independently file this by myself. There’s a lot of barriers with my parents and I ended up being really busy with school.”

Steven Friday from Bet Tzedek was the principal attorney for the Legal Name Change Clinic at PCC. Friday explained how Bet Tzedek has worked on name and gender marker-changing clinics for years. He also mentioned that despite the canceled field trip, it is a good idea to encourage trans and nonbinary students to go together.

“We do a monthly clinic, we also do kind of ongoing individual clinics. But that’s been going on for years, and our part is kind of done when we send people their petitions,” Friday said. “My thinking is just that for some people, doing it with another person or a supportive organization like the Pride Center is helpful if they are ready to do it but don’t quite feel ready to actually take the step or go and do it.”

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is another organization that works on legal name and gender marker changing. They work with UCLA’s El Centro Legal Clinic and partner with its LGBTQ Campus Resource Center to process legal documentation through an event called the “LetsGo! Liberation” clinic, which is done four to six times a year and is free for those who want to apply.

“They [clients] get waitlisted and through our collaboration with UCLA with that specific clinic, then they can receive services pro bono and get help with their documentation,” said Arkaz Vardanyan, Program Supervisor at the Trans Lounge at the LA LGBT Center. “It can be very overwhelming to say the least, and so just having these pro bono clinics available on just one step of the process, the beginning of all that paperwork that one has to do, I think it’s very helpful.”

Vardanyan, who identifies as nonbinary, is happy that organizations like Bet Tzedek and the LGBT Center give trans and nonbinary people the choice and information regarding changing names and gender markers. California is one of 22 states that allow X on driver’s licenses and one of 17 states that use X on birth certificates.

“I like that my clients, some of them can choose X if they want to. I also think that sometimes they experience some difficulty if they travel to other places and stuff like that, so it’s kind of a mixed bag,” Varganyan said. “I’m hoping this changes as time moves on, or that we can recognize that people have different expressions and identities.”

Despite canceling the field trip on May 24, the Pride Center expects to hold another Legal Name Change Clinic next school year, although a date for the next workshop has not been announced yet. Lucy Rokitski, another Resource Advocate at the Pride Center, remembered last year’s field trip to the courthouse and how satisfying it was to complete the process.

“Standing there with them if they’re concerned about talking to a clerk at the window, doing that for them, being the middleman passing paperwork back and forth—it just felt good to be a part of that, and seeing how validating and affirming it seemed for the students,” Rokitski said. “After that, we all went off for ice cream. It really did feel joyous, and I think if this is something that could continue, it’s really important for this community.”

When asked if Bet Tzedek would work with PCC and the Pride Center again despite the delays and pushbacks, Friday said, “Certainly.”

“We regularly try to connect to different organizations throughout the area,” Friday said. “This was a way to connect with the community organization, a community group of folks that need services, present the information to them, let them have a better idea of how the process works, and then also actually help them start the process.”

As Butac reflects on her time at PCC, she is also ready for the future. She will transfer to Cal State University Northridge and continue her child development studies. She has also been hired as a student assistant for Northridge’s Pride Center.

Butac’s primary goal now is to turn in the legal documentation to have her name and gender marker changed at the courthouse and finally complete this step. She emphasized the importance of overcoming fear and participating in the name change workshops at PCC and in LA abroad, and wants to destigmatize the situation for trans and nonbinary students so they are not alone.

“There’s another person right beside them going through it as well,” Butac said. “I’ve been that person where I felt like I was alone and I wanted someone like me to stand up and speak. So I wanted to give that voice for others, because I thought it was important.”

Follow: