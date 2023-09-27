Tail-wagging, energy-fueled pups, dressed in bandanas and tutus were given the opportunity to experience a new environment and showcase their personalities to potential adopters at the pop-up event pet adoption hosted by the Pasadena Humane Society and the Integrity College of Health.

Some of the dogs were a bit hostile as they interacted with new faces, but other dogs were full of excitement to meet new people.

These organized events are created as a way to allow shelter dogs a chance to get out of their kennels and turn back into their true selves and to allow those seeking adoption to meet them. A volunteer for Pasadena Humane Kathlene Anticevich, shared why she believes these organized events are beneficial for dogs in need of a home.

“You can see what they’re like outside of the kennels,” Anticevich said. “Because in the shelter, all you see is how a dog behaves in the kennel, the dogs might appear aggressive because they’re barking or acting out. But sometimes, as soon as they get out of the kennels, they are completely different.”

The organization’s workers ensure that their sheltered dogs are getting adopted by responsible and committed individuals by searching for specific traits within the potential adopters.

Another of Pasadena Humane’s volunteers, Katrine Murphy, shared what qualities she looks for in potential adopters.

“I think if you love the dog and want to care for him or her, that’s the most important thing to me,” Murphy said. “Some of the dogs have a lot of energy, some are more mellow, but the big thing is that you love the dog and are willing to put in the time and effort to care for them.”

Potential adopters would take time with each dog in order to see if there was a mutual connection, or if it would be love at first sight.

A Pasadena resident, Silvia and her grandson attended the event hoping to bring home a new dog. They were also in search of specific qualities in a dog as they have two other dogs back home.

“I want the dog to be calm, non-aggressive, and that he can adapt really well with.” Silvia said, indicating her grandson.

Pasadena Humane’s organized events are important to dogs in need of a home as they present a different side of their personalities. Even if the dogs were to not get adopted, the event gives them an opportunity to be outside of their kennels for a day which is crucial for their physical and mental stability.

Individuals looking to adopt a furry friend should keep posted on Pasadena Humane Society’s event calendar for upcoming events.