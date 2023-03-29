Lady Gaga and Britney Spears’ music cloud the hallways at PCC’s Promapalooza. The Queer Alliance at PCC held a Promapalooza Thursday March 23, 2023 at Pasadena City College.

“In general it’s always a good idea to have a party” Jaren Rhodes (he/him/his) pre law major says. A common theme among those who graduated in 2020 and 2021 was not being able to attend prom at all regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity due to Covid-19.

Rainbow balloons and pride flags covered the Creveling Lounge while students of every major danced and socialized. Student apparel ranged from sparkly prom dresses to jeans and t-shirts to casual dresses to suits and ties.

“I wanted to wear a suit to prom in highschool but I wasn’t allowed so I wore a dress.” PCC student said when discussing her highschool prom experience. Students who were not allowed to be themselves in high school were given a second chance at PCC’s Promapalooza to go to prom wearing what they wanted and with who they wanted.

Promapalooza royalty consisted of Violet Puentes (she/her), Esmeralda Ochoa (she/her), and

Reina Salman (she/her). Those who were voted for prom royalty were given rainbow flower necklaces, and a crown. The process for the Promapalooza consisted of three baskets for people to write down their votes and place them into a basket. However Promapalooza did not have the stereotypical prom king and queen. Instead they voted in categories such as “best dressed” and “crowd favorite.” Promapalooza was not the stereotypical popularity contest, there was no king and queen dance. In fact there were little to no slow songs played. The energy was very upbeat and happy. Everyone had a place to be themselves. With little to no slow songs being played this meant less people would feel left out if they did not have someone to dance with or if they did not feel comfortable dancing to a slow song with someone.

The Queer Alliance currently has 30-40 active members. A total of 85 people RSVP’d this event. “I just realized I was asexual recently. If this wasn’t available I wouldn’t know anyone had the same experience as me. It’s nice to know my experience is shared.” Rye (she/her) said when discussing her feelings towards this event.

The night of lgbtq+ celebration and fun continued for hours with food, dancing, The Cupid Shuffle, Cotton Eye Joe, and songs from The Aces, The Black Eyed Peas. “If you have a gay song put it on there” Queer Alliance board member says when encouraging students to add to the playlist.

“This is a place for people to be themselves with their partner”-Jae Leyva (any pronoun) psychology major said when discussing the importance of Promapalooza.

Queer Alliance is a safe, supportive, and discrimination-free place for LGBTQ+ and allied communities and individuals on campus. Membership in this organization is open to all PCC students and will not be restricted on the basis of age, disability, ethnicity, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation or political affiliation. Students in good standing with the college are eligible for membership after attending or participating in an organization event/meeting. Meetings are held every other Thursday from 12-1pm in Annex 2.