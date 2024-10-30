Share:

Plastic pumpkins and cloth ghosts joined the collection of rainbows and Pride flags in the Pride Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Students got comfortable amid the decorations as the Center’s staff prepared the room for our spooky movie viewing. The bookshelf, along with its collection of gay histories and biographies, includes a collection of rulebooks for the fifth edition of Dungeons and Dragons.

“That,” says a voice behind me as I browse the rulebooks, “Is how you know for sure there are gay nerds here.”

The movie-watching kicks off the Pride Center’s week of Halloween celebration, including a potluck on the 31st itself. We were about to watch “NOPE,” directed by Jordan Peele.

“The comedian?” a student asks in surprise.

I was wearing a t-shirt that showed a scene from the movie. So once it became clear that it was most of the audience’s first time seeing it, I kept my jacket on to prevent spoilers.

There was some nervous silence as the film started, especially given the early intensity of Keith David’s scenes. But by the second half of the movie, the charisma of the exaggerated characters—played by Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea—had the room laughing frequently. Yes, Jordan Peele is in fact a comedian.

Ana Bernal, the new director of the Pride Center, was familiar with Peele’s other films but had never seen this one. They chose “NOPE” for its science-fiction premise, its lack of gore contributing to the vision they have of the Pride Center as a comfortable and welcoming place.

“I wanted something that felt a little different, not like a slasher,” Bernal said.

It’s true that “NOPE” contains very little on-screen blood, but the moments it does have are visceral. I asked Bernal how they felt about the movie choice after it was over, particularly considering the harrowing alien abduction scene in the middle of the film. It’s so memorable that Universal Studios sells t-shirts referencing it. That’s the shirt I’m wearing under my jacket.

“There was the scene with the animal too,” Bernal says, referencing the character of Gordy the chimpanzee. During another of the film’s intense sequences, Gordy goes on a rampage and kills several people. The violence is never shown, but Gordy has more and more blood on his hands every time he walks across the frame. “It was interesting to correlate [the chimpanzee violence with the alien violence].”

As the movie ended, people realized I was wearing a “NOPE” shirt and reacted to the Jupiter’s Claim logo. Bernal thanked everyone for attending, singling me out as “the super fan.” But midterms leave little time to linger. The students quickly got back to work, opening their homework or moving to the tutors available at the Pride Center.

“I really liked [the movie], but I feel like I need to watch it again to understand it,” said student Casper Correnti, a geology major. “But then, I often feel that way with Jordan Peele’s films.”

