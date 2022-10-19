Through her career as a public defender, Juanita Mantz has been able to articulate the flaws in our legal system with a sharp understanding on how it perpetuates trauma through talents that span across the judicial and artistic spectrum.

Feeling pangs for social change during the pandemic, she sharpened the literary tools that she gained from her English Literature degree along with a passion for storytelling and published two books, “Tales of an Inland Empire Girl” and “Portrait of a Deputy Public Defender (or how I became a punk rock lawyer)”. Both stories communicate her turbulent childhood as well as illuminating how Juanita Mantz is a compassionate force that fights the system with integrity and a deep love for those with whom it callously ousts as public enemies.

“I was always making up stories in my head. I think I was born a writer and then I became a lawyer but then I came back to writing,” Mantz said.

Hardships are the roots of compassion and work as a compass in how Mantz conducts her court proceedings. She credits our downfalls and missteps as superpowers, events that propel us to do better and how it gives us empathy for others. In her book “Portrait of a Deputy Public Defender (or how I became a punk rock lawyer)”, she recounts how she felt abandoned as she hid under the bleachers and listened to her twin sister Jackie receive her diploma. In those moments of feeling rejected, she found the strength within herself to prove everyone wrong and to carve her own future.

The chaos of her life led her from being a straight A student to a rebellious, Catholic, punk rock teenager. The culmination of traumatic events in her young life, led her to seek refuge in music and at times drinking.

“My sister died my senior year of high school. My mom and dad lost their house, my dad lost his bar [during] my junior year of high school. We were moving from rental to rental,” she said.

In the interest of Mantz’s memoir, her publisher requested her to write more stories from when she was in high school to flesh out her teenage years. When it came time to write these stories, Mantz had to reach out to friends and read old notes they passed between each other in school, in order to recall that time in her life that she didn’t quite remember due to her consumption of alcohol in those particular years.

“I had to recreate those memories and trigger them and do research,” she said. “My best friend Tracy gave me all our letters from high school. I interviewed some friends and I was able to claw back those memories.”

In her attempt to free herself from the small town she grew up in, her move away only provoked her to return and work in the field of law, which felt more purposeful. Mantz described her book “Tales of an Inland Empire Girl” as a reconciliation that allows herself to look back on her young adult life and how she came back to her roots as an Inland Empire girl.

“What I make now is what I made as a first year corporate lawyer,” Mantz explained. “I made a good living as a first year corporate lawyer but what I’m saying is, why does our society give money to that rather than this, which is much higher work.”

Mantz works in incompetency in constitutional law, she regards it as the most technical field due to the intersectional dimensions in which it functions, such as criminal defense in the civil commitment system, mental health and race.

After years of working as a deputy public defender, Mantz found herself functioning in a dysfunctional system that treated her clients as bodies and not people. Referring to the legalization of cannabis, Mantz stated that the criminality of the recreational drug was “never a crime to begin with” and that the prosecutors are programmed to disregard her client’s humanity and abide by a set of rules that they rarely question.

“If the deputies can say in an open courtroom, bring up the bodies and no one challenges them on that. What does that say if someone can take my client down to the ground because he’s acting up,” Mantz said.

In her most recent book “Portrait of a Deputy Public Defender (or how I became a punk rock lawyer)”, she uses a mixture of different forms of expression, memoir, poetry and social justice essays.

She explained how the title for the book was inspired by James Joyce’s “Portrait of an Artist.”

“It’s about living your life as truly as you can within whatever system you have to work within,” Mantz said.

The book recounts the journey that led Mantz to become a public defender. A punk rock high school dropout serves as the magic wand in the book, enabling the protagonist to consciously navigate impaired clientele.

“That was my number one goal to reform the idea of what is a public defender,” she said. “Not that we’re sellouts, not that we’re pretenders. We’re punk rock lawyers and the only reason you should do this work is if you love the clients more than anything because you’re not gonna get rich off it.”

Punk is a major theme in Mantz’s second book. She said that the punk identity separates her from the deputies that describe her clients as bodies.

“Punk is about dehumanization and about fighting against that,” she said. “Punk is about fighting against systems right and not becoming desensitized and not being programmed. Everyone within the criminal system, regardless of whatever side you’re on, public defense, judge, district attorney, probation officer, client. We’re all programmed to think this is okay when it’s not. Why is it that you can overturn drug laws and then all of a sudden prosecutors are fine with not prosecuting it?”

After the killing of George Floyd, Mantz found that her emotional defenses that used to help guard her from “vicarious trauma” in the courtroom had dissolved, leaving her ill. In order to continue her passion for public defense while taking a break from the courtroom, she involved herself in Project Innocence Clinic, which runs out of her public defense office. The clinic searches for innocence claims in old files, along with overturning felony murder convictions, juvenile claims and immigration issues. She also has turned her memoir into a stage play with a table read already in place and hopes to have it adapted as a series or movie.

“Tales of an Inland Empire Girl” as well as “Portrait of a Deputy Public Defender (or how I became a punk rock lawyer)” can be purchased on Mantz’s website.