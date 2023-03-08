It’s a quiet Saturday afternoon on campus. The empty hallways echo every footstep and the classrooms’ lights are all dark. All but one.

“What do you guys think of this one?” says Thet Paing Da Na as he shows his teammates the logo the team has been working on. Across the table plumes of smoke rise from Rene Nunez’s soldering. In his hand is the circuit board for the rover’s power train. On the other side of the room, Doug Foster and Puthyrath Hy are drilling holes in a PVC pipe that will later be used as a prop during testing.

In the basement of the E building, this team of PCC students are working relentlessly to prepare their rover for the MATE ROV competition in June

This is the second year that PCC will be participating in the world championship, which is hosted by the non-profit MATE Inspiration for Innovation Board of Directors. According to their website, the competition was designed to show students how they can apply their studies to the real world and inspire them

“This year, the MATE ROVER Competition highlighted the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and inspiring our global community to embrace environmental, social, and governance efforts to create a sustainable future on our oceans planet,” the website reads.

With this theme, one of the parameters the teams will be tested on is building and operating a remote operating vehicle (ROV) that is able to execute delicate procedures under water like the installation of a floating solar panel grid on the surface of the ocean.

The PIONEER Challenge division, in which the PCC team will be taking part for the second term, allows community colleges to enter the contest with relatively low investment since most of the costs are sponsored by the organization.

“In the future the difficult thing is going to be funding,” says professor Jared Ashcroft, who started the program at PCC. “We are part of this grant for year one and two and that means that we are getting all these materials and stuff that we don’t have to pay for. It’s probably 20 to 30K a year that we would need to either fundraise or find money to support this.”

Funding is not the only challenge the program is facing. Tight deadlines and limited access to resources and personnel make for hurdles other schools typically do not face.

“Whenever we don’t have the expertise from a mentor level I think it makes it more difficult because if anything goes wrong I can’t help them,” Ashcroft says. “I hope that we can get more faculty involved and help out.”

One faculty Ashcroft recruited is PCC computer science professor Dave Smith, but to be competitive with such a complex project, the team can use all the help they can get.

“We have a variety of people, some are engineers, some are really into this stuff. You need the marketers, you need people that do safety manuals, you need people that can present. here’s a lot of jobs that you need, we can find something for anybody to do,” says Ashcroft.

First, the students receive a basic kit of rover parts from which they will have to assemble their robot. However, the rest is up to them. The students must assemble the rover, as well as design and build parts that were not supplied that will allow them to complete the required tasks.

Once fully built and operational, the students must film a successful test session in order to be qualified to enter the world championship, which will be held in Colorado this year.

In 2022, PCC students won third place in their division after successfully completing the required tasks despite severe technical difficulties with the camera that was mounted on the ROV.

This year, PCC will be competing against 8 other teams in the PIONEER class for the last chance to win before moving to the competitive Explorer division in 2024.

David Tao, an aerospace engineering major, who competed last year is returning to the program as the leader of the team.

“I’m learning so much exposing myself to leadership,” Tao says. “It has taught me how to get out of my comfort zone and to just take more initiative, be more positive. When it comes to the team, I can’t think about myself all the time, I have to think about the team.”

New to the program are Sabrina Maya, a computer science major, and Joya Stewart, a mechanical engineering major, who will be competing for the first time.

“I found out about the program at the STEM Gala and I showed up the next Saturday,” Maya says. “I have no knowledge of robotics, engineering or any mechanical stuff at all so I’m asking a lot of questions.”

Maya explains that by the time she joined the team, the other members had already gained some experience.

“It is a little intimidating seeing everyone knowing what to do,” she says.

Joya Stewart says that she learned about the program at the STEM Gala too. She approached the JPL booth to learn what she needs to do in order to be able to apply for a position at the agency. She said the JPL representative pointed at professor Ashcroft.

“How do you get those unique outcomes for students so it’s a resume builder and then they can use that to get whatever the next outcome is going to be,” says Ashcroft. “With everything I do that’s all I care about.”