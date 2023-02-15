PCC student Anya Diaz De Veer does not feel mentally prepared to transfer to a four-year university. However she does feel academically prepared, despite her poor experience with the academic counselors at the counseling center–while others feel the professors at PCC are one of its main strengths.

“Professors are great but the counselors have given me conflicting info that prolonged my time at PCC. The strengths at PCC are definitely the professors, the library, especially after being taught all the resources there.” History major, Jonathan C. said. He plans to transfer this year.

Pasadena City College can be one step of many when finding one’s place in the world. Whether it be the fact tuition is low as compared to other schools, the location of the school, the bookstore credit that every student receives, or many of the other resources at PCC. Along with financial benefits, PCC offers free, short-term counseling to currently enrolled students. In counseling, personal concerns the students may be facing are addressed.

Preparing yourself mentally to transfer to a university is just as important as preparing yourself academically and financially. Transitioning from a small “open enrollment” school to a university can be overwhelming. Each year, University representatives make over 600 visits to recruit PCC students. They can give you information about their school, answer your questions about the admission process, and help review your application and prepare for submission. PCC is currently ranked #1 in Southern California in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer.

“Mentally, I feel 90% prepared. Although I haven’t applied yet, I have talked to counselors and gone to the transfer center for information which has given me lots of confidence for when the time comes,” said Sebastian Fajardo, a political science major who is transferring next year.

People have said after attending PCC and then attending Cal State, they do not feel much of a difference. This advice can be comforting to students at PCC who are nervous about transferring.

“I feel very confident overall about all my applications I have submitted. I have had a few counselors I have met in the past at PCC who have gave me little to no information about transferring. During one counselor meeting, a lady had told me that I had completed all of my transferable courses and then she called me back an hour later saying that she messed up and I needed an extra class to transfer. I think PCC is doing a great job with encouraging their students. I don’t think there needs to be an improvement other than making sure the counselors know what they are doing, and also making sure the counselors have the right information.” Anya Diaz De Veer, communications major, transferring this year.

Students have mixed opinions about the counselors. As far as the professors and PCC as a whole, there have been many positive reviews. Whether it’s to a CSU, UC, an out-of-state or independent school–the PCC Transfer Center offers support, advice, and transfer events to help you get there!