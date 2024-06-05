Share:

On what seemed like a casual Wednesday night, the campus outside the recital hall was drifting with students anxious to go home, but inside everyone was brimming with anticipation as the lights began to dim in unison with all the chatter. The sound crew, event organizers, and songwriters all came together that night to give meaning to a community of students that communicates through art.

“The reason I am standing here,” said music department chairman Zac Matthews, “is because I want you to look at the show behind the show. All the students who make this happen, from backstage to what’s happening with the sound, because that is a huge part of what this concert is all about.”

The event held on May 22 featured 10 different artists, with a wide range of genres varying from the smooth rhythms of jazz and R&B to the heart-thumping sounds of hardcore rock, including alternative genres like indie, breakcore, and neo-soul.

“What I love about this event is that it’s happening at two levels,” Mathews said. “It’s about giving a venue for creativity for people who don’t have it, because this is not band or orchestra or concert choir. There are so many musicians who are doing this kind of music, and we just want to give them a venue and also tie into their creativity. And then, we build an event around that, which we can then use for work experience.”

According to Mathews, this was the debut for many of the performers, giving them a chance to launch their music careers as solos and promote the release of more music.

For some of the performers, the showcase encouraged them to finally take that step to further their experience and embrace their individuality.

Katrina Manor, who sang “Enjoy the Silence” and “Let Go” confessed how this was her first time doing music solo after being used to perform in a choir since she was a child. At five years old she was confident that this was what she wanted to do, but she expanded on how “it is so hard being vulnerable,” nevertheless she has “the best community around” which pushes her to be herself.

Another performer who was also able to embrace her authenticity as a solo artist is Daizy Garcella who sang “I don’t want flowers,” a song that talks about her experience in a toxic relationship. This experience helped her embrace her vulnerability in songwriting after being used to performing with a band. She has been songwriting since she was eight and it is through this showcase and PCC that she is now pursuing her musical career as a solo artist.

Valentina Baby, who sang “My Sweetness,” also started songwriting at a young age. In her case, she confesses she had never allowed herself to consider pursuing this passion seriously. “Was always in denial or thinking I wasn’t good enough, and that’s also why I don’t feel like my real name represents who I am becoming,” said Valentina. Valentina Baby, like many of the other performers, uses an artistic name.

The artist Sohomski sang “Planina Town,” a song infused with nostalgia and alternative sounds that guided the listeners into the mountains and allowed for a small window into the life of the artist. He explains that for his next song, he will be releasing it completely in Croatian in syntony to his heritage, just like his artistic name, which according to him connects him back to his Slavic roots and helps him reclaim his identity.

Linchpin, the only duo in the event, is composed of Benjamin Rusell on voice and guitar, and Luke Sterling on drums. The duo mixes the best of both worlds. With overpowering hardcore rock elements and hard edges of punk, they tore through the stage with their presence.

“It thrives in small communities. That’s the best part. People say rock is dead, but they are not looking hard enough,” Sterling said when asked their opinion on their experience as rock/punk artists.

The artist Dualidy, who sings “Rainy” and “Blue Days,” and FridaFritters, who performs “Rasengan Rinnegan Kamehameha Sexy Jitsu” and “Deep Forest Ain’t Got Nothing on This,” both incorporate new and refreshing sounds that add meaning to the event as a source of creativity and expression.

“I was nervous at first,” said Dualidy. “I just let all that (negative) energy go, and I was like you know what, people came to see me and I just want to tell the story, I want to be the messenger in that sense.”

This showcase gave artists of all backgrounds, levels of experience, and genres a chance to spotlight their music and give the crowd a night to indulge in a sensorial experience where every student felt included. In the end, this showcase not only uplifted the musicians and crew involved but likely also highlighted the importance of music as a conduit for expression and praise for individuality.

If you would like to see and hear a little more about all the different performers and their unique sounds at the PCC Showcase check out a small coverage of the event on YouTube.

Follow: