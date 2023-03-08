Allies from all kinds of identities and backgrounds gathered on March 1 to learn how to support our Black peers. Through a workshop titled “Bystander Intervention to Stop Police Sponsored Violence and Anti-Black Racist Harassment”, attendees were trained how to safely de-escalate situations involving anti-Black racism.

The workshop was presented by Right to Be, an organization dedicated to educating people on creating a harassment-free environment. Right to Be educates people on how to intervene in situations in which a person of a marginalized identity is being harassed.

During the workshop, allies learned specifically how to handle situations regarding anti-Black racism by regular people and police, focusing on the 5 Ds of Bystander Intervention: Distract, Delegate, Direct, Delay, and Document.

The speakers also emphasized the importance of the workshop being specifically guided towards anti-Black racism, as those encounters differ from non-racially biased harassment.

“The color of your skin dictates how you are treated in this country,” said Dax Valdez, a senior trainer for Right to Be. “Here in this country you are not seen by your nationality or your origin, when they see you most of the time they are seeing your color not your country.”

Attendees were given situations of anti-Black harassment and practiced which of the 5 Ds were appropriate to use. However, Valdez also stated to only use a method if you feel safe doing so.

“We only want you to intervene in situations where you are supported and feel safe, your personal safety is just as important as it is for you to intervene,” said Valdez.

After the workshop, attendees felt more confident and prepared to possibly face a real world situation like the examples that were given. Carrie Afuso, PCC’s student life coordinator, felt the next step was to educate others.

“Knowledge is power and I think you need to share what you know with other people, we change systems,” said Afuso. “You have to follow your heart. I think the more folks do it the less it happens so we can’t stay silent.”