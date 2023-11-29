In honor of Indigenous Month, the PCC community gathered at the quad to listen to the One Drum tribe share that Thanksgiving is not just a holiday but to mourn for ongoing injustice in society on the indigenous community, in all with songs of healing and prayers for the lost ones who are not with us.

PCC sociology club and cross-cultural club hosted the event to bring awareness to Indigenous women being victims of homicide, rape, and extreme violence.

And the stories of the One Drum women’s tribal group sharing personal experiences of healing through hard times and giving thoughts about the injustice of the indigenous community. The songs were played in a drum circle. The event aims to acknowledge Thanksgiving to honor and pray for the lost tribe several years ago.

“The idea of putting this event together was by one of our students, Eric Vargas,” said Sociology Club member Ivan Rodriguez. He suggested the guests and invited them to come and perform here at PCC.

One Drum Winter of the South tribal women group gives tribute to the lost ancestry with a beat of the drum. One Drum member Sewa Valencia mentioned the drum as the medicine for the group to get together to sing prayers and see each other at the drum circle. While some deep healing

“We believe that every time we breathe life into a language that is dying,” Danielle Macias, a member of One Drum, said. “We keep it from dying just another day.”

The event touched on several issues of how indigenous women are treated in America, and the holiday Thanksgiving is not only a day for celebration and eating turkey but A Day to remember the indigenous people who were the victims of unjust treatment.

Some of the issues are still happening today with abduction, kidnapping, and committed suicides of indigenous women. The One Drum Winter of South played a drum piece tributing the women who lost their lives and are connected to the native American ancestry.

“The event is informing students about a continuing genocide that has been happening for years,” Freshman Alexis Moreno said. “In this country, it affected indigenous women, bringing it to light.”

One Drum Winter of the south women tribal group ended with a prayer to the memorial dedicated to the indigenous women who are not with us today. The audience got the chance to participate in the finger painting of the memorial of the indigenous women.

Valencia ended with, “The women say now more than ever, people are looking to find comfort, and this safe space welcomes all. We would love to share the medicine of the drum with each and every one of you because it belongs to all of us.”