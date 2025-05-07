Share:

Joyful Armenian pop-style music filled Galloway Plaza as Armenian students, faculty and vendors gathered to celebrate Armenian History Month while dancers from Lilia Dance Studio dressed in colorful clothes to perform traditional Armenian dances to the delight of the crowd. With a chef on-site to teach everyone how to make traditional Armenian dishes, the activities demonstrated the many aspects of Armenian culture.

Last Tuesday, April 29, PCC’s Joint Armenian Network (PCC JAN) presented an Armenian Market as the last event celebrating Armenian Heritage Month on campus.

PCC JAN was created in 2020 during a war in Armenia. This war reminded Armenians of the genocide of the past, so faculty and students created a place to bond with fellow Armenians and talk about their shared emotions regarding what was going on. Since it was founded during COVID-19, meetings were originally held on Zoom, but have since grown into an established organization on campus for Armenians.

April is recognized as Armenian Heritage and History month in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. It’s only officially been recognized since 2022 in Los Angeles County, but this is something that has lived in the hearts of Armenians for a lot longer. The Armenian community fought long and hard for the month to be recognized. They used marches and grassroot campaigns to get the recognition that they deserved.

“Knowing where we came from helps us understand more about who we are and where we go in the future,” Ara Zada, chef, author and digital creator, said.

Zada came to the event to teach everyone to make summer dolma, which is a dish traditionally made with fruit, tomatoes or eggplant, but for simplicity, he used bell peppers for his presentation. The selected fruit or vegetable is stuffed with ground meat and rice mixed with onions and seasonings.

“It’s really important for us Armenian students and faculty and staff to come together and celebrate, especially during the month of April, since it is Armenian Recognition Month—Armenian Genocide Recognition month to be exact,” said Sarah Hartounian, vice president of the Armenian Student Association on campus.

Armenian people are scattered all over the world because of the Armenian Genocide, in which 1.5 million Armenians and Assyrians were massacred. However, they want people to know that they are more than the genocide. While it shouldn’t be forgotten, there is a rich history and culture involved that isn’t subject to just that tragic part of their past. It’s a vibrant community that has its own traditional styles of dance, music and cooking, which reflect the energy of their culture.

“We are a people who are of the diaspora; so you don’t belong here, but you don’t belong in the motherland. It’s hard to belong anywhere,” said Tanya Baronian, English professor and president of PCC JAN. “So in order to have a sense of belonging, we create our own communities, like PCC JAN.”

“The culture is rich and rooted in centuries-long heritage and culture,” Baronian said.

While the name of the organization is an acronym, the term “jan” in Armenian is also a term of endearment. It seems fitting for a group of faculty and staff who came together in a hard time to support each other.

