Over 30 years ago, between the E-building and lot 7, a barren plot covering about 60,000 square feet of land awaited construction. Plans for the new library began over 30 years prior, with groundwork starting in 1991. The old library, located in the L-building, opened in the summer of 1949. For the time, the new space impressed the college with the steadfast construction and the jump from 38,000 books to over 43,000 books. However, its end was imminent.

On Sept. 7, 1993, a new library named after distinguished Board of Trustees member Walter T. Shatford opened. At the library’s opening was Shatford, who later noted before he passed away in 2009 that he was proud: not because a building was named after him, but because a library was named after him.

30 years later, his daughter Sara Shatford Layne — a librarian who worked at UCLA for more than 30 years — attended the commemorative anniversary celebrating the building named after her father.

Before the event began at 12, a line started crowding the back entrance. Students looking to study in the library walked by, confused as to what was happening.

One saw the sign for the event and said, “The library’s turning 30?” Another student asked, “Only 30?”

Within the relatively short time the library has stood, it’s been recognized numerous times for its service to the community and continued cultivation of the pursuit of knowledge. In 2008, the library received the Excellence in Academic Libraries Award from the Association of College & Research Libraries, where it was simply described as innovative in its field.

Shatford himself was innovative in his own right. During his 30-plus years on the PCC BOT, the Pasadena Unified School District board, and the Pasadena NAACP board, he fought for racial integration in public education.

“He was a passionate advocate for racial justice and a pivotal local figure in the struggle for racial integration and equal access to education,” said Interim Superintendent-President Dr. José Gómez.

The scavenger hunt game, goodie bags, and abundance of free cupcakes made the event more like a proper birthday party than the anniversary of a community building. Lance O’Lot also made an appearance, tying the birthday party atmosphere together as if he were a Chuck E. Cheese animatronic.

True to the library’s distinction as an innovative community space, the staff continues to find new ways to help students in their studies.

“The number one thing that I would hope every student knows is available to them is our virtual chat resource,” said systems and assessment librarian Danielle Rapue. “We have a 24/7 library chat service, and people think, oh, because it’s 24 hours a day that when you’re connecting at 4 in the morning, you’re getting a bot. No, you actually get a certified librarian even at 4 in the morning.”

If, in 30 or more years, a new library takes the place of Shatford Library, the building’s already long list of achievements and continued service to the Pasadena community will be one episode in a history defined by innovation. For now, Shatford Library gives students access to thousands of books, archival materials, digital copies, and a librarian available at any time.