Red and gold paper lanterns and streamers could be seen strewn across campus quad while passersby joined the growing crowd to see two lions sprang to life, each puppeteers by two dancers.

Streaked with pinks, greens, reds and blues, the lions danced along to the crashes of cymbals and the steady poundings of the drum. The necks of the lions stretched and their mouths opened wide to take envelopes from the hands of onlookers.

Last Thursday, PCC held their annual Lunar New Year Event. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Quad was dispersed with an array of activities celebrating Asian culture. Celebrated in China, Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines as well as other Asian territories, Lunar New Year signifies the turn of the lunar calendar and to welcome the coming of Spring.

The event was hosted by the International Student Center, who invited not only international students to feel welcomed by the school, but for those unfamiliar with Lunar New Year customs to join in on the festivities.

Director of the International Student Center Olivia Loo explained the importance of the event as a time for community and tradition.

Lunar New Year festival, which celebrates the beginning of the lunar cycle and also celebrates a very important festival to many Asian cultures,” said Loo. “For us it is a time for community and also honors our Asian, and Asian American students, faculty, staff and communities especially for here in the San Gabriel Valley.”

PCC’s festival offered a chance for those familiar with these traditions and those brand new to them to gather in one place, embracing culture and community. 2025 celebrates the year of the snake and the sixth year in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac. Said to embody themes of wisdom and renewal, the snake is an apt symbol for the year ahead and for a hopeful change it may bring.

“I’ve been lion dancing for about eight years,” said Kevin from the LA Flying Dragons, who provided the lion dance and the accompanying music for the event. Intended to bring good fortune and drive away bad luck, the dance is a stand out feature of the celebration.

“Our style of dancing is traditional Hong Kong style,” said Kevin. “That includes the type of music we’re playing, the beat of the music, and also all of the strong stances that come with traditional Hong Kong lion dances.”

As people congregated to watch the dancers, music and the sounds of cheers filled the quad. While some stayed to get an up close look at the detailed costumes, others opted to line up in front of the tables which were stacked with a variety of treats.

Popular Asian snacks such as haw flakes and crispy rice crackers lined the tables, accompanied by an assortment of herbal teas. Along with such auspicious treats, students and faculty alike were encouraged to take part in making red paper lanterns and to practice their Chinese calligraphy.

When asked about the necessity of events akin to the festival in the current climate, Loo spoke on the value of sharing culture.

“After COVID it’s been hard for many students and many people in the community to come back together,” said Loo. “So every time, we have an opportunity to share cultures from all our international students, from all the students and the communities around us.”

As the event came to a close, the gong crashed and the lion’s heads shook as banners unfurled from their mouths. Confetti flew into the air in time with the words spilling out of the banners that read: “ Good luck & best wishes! Happy Lunar New Year!”

