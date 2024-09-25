Share:

The blocks between Los Robles and El Molino were filled with Pasadena residents and locals for the annual two-day Art Walk. Booths lined up showcasing different styles of art including oil painting, jewelry and handcrafted pottery from Mexico. For some attendees, this was their first Art Walk, enjoying the creative atmosphere, food and a live singer playing an acoustic guitar.

One local resident shared her excitement, saying, “This is my first time. I live down the street and saw something going on, so I walked over. It’s fun!”

The event brought together artists from different cultures and backgrounds, each vendor sharing a piece of themselves and unique experiences through their work.

One artist is Teresa Romero. Romero is the founder of ANCESTRA, a brand that highlights and supports the next generations of creatives from Oaxaca, Mexico who keep traditions alive by using the same materials and creating them in new ways. Showcased a vase with an upside down face made with clay. Her booth also Included clothing with illustrations engraved that tell a story.

“I started ANCESTRA out of my deep love for my Mexican heritage,” said Romero. “I want to preserve our ancestral traditions. We create a space that honors the artist, their inspiration, and we want their work to be valued and recognized as it deserves.”

Artist Nardeen Weslly, who recently moved to California from Egypt, shared her experience relocating to Los Angeles as an artist. In her painting “Disbelief” she illustrates an ocean blue background, with the back of a woman’s hair getting cut with a pair of scissors in the shape of an airplane.

“I hate cutting my hair, I felt the weight of homesickness in my hair, and I decided to cut it expressing my sadness on the other hand to feel relieved from the weight,” Weslly said.

The meaning of the painting is subjective, however it closely relates to the idea of starting a new chapter in her life. Since moving to LA, Weslly has showcased her pieces at other art walks.

“My favorite part in Art Walks is the exposure for the artist, people get to know them and get connected to their art,” she said.

Creative Jerolyn Crute Sackman, who is a graphic designer and artist, began making hand-assembled pinwheels as a result of a back injury and a desire to maintain her creative flow. Her ideas of windmills emerged from this process, and each of her pinwheels features original designs inspired by the beauty of nature.



The art continued flowing throughout the weekend with creativity. The Pasadena Art Walk has been a staple for the community and artistic expression, bringing locals together to celebrate both art and tradition.

