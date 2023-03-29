An old urban legend used to justify the abundance of parrots in Pasadena goes like this: Back in 1959, a pet store on Colorado Boulevard caught on fire. The owners, scurrying in the face of the blaze, set the parrots free before they could perish in the flame. Since then, the surviving parrots settled across Pasadena and reproduced in flocks, much to people’s annoyance.

The legitimacy of this story is up for debate. What it gets right is the long-standing rivalry between residents and many a feathered neighbor. Just this past November, a management plan proposed by South Pasadena went into action, which would trap and banish peacocks from the city entirely. And though birds of all different species prove to be a nuisance for locals, their existence is in constant jeopardy due to human demolition by development and growing climate temperatures.

Problems such as these are what researchers at Occidental College’s Robert T. Moore Lab of Zoology consider when examining their specimens.

Established in 1951, the laboratory is home to one of the largest bird collections on the west coast. With over 65,000 birds and more than 2,000 unique species, they represent 88% of all birds on Earth. Inside the lab, where esteemed hummingbird collector and founder Robert T. Moore kept his prized possessions, is something straight out of a “Jurassic Park” movie before things go bad.

Luckily for the researchers, all the birds and mammals are filled with cotton rather than extracted DNA from amber. Most of the taxidermies stay inside small, white cubbies, where the birds lie flat on their backs and bathe underneath fluorescent lighting. Attached to each one are small labels resembling price tags, delineating the species name and date of discovery. Some even have red tags denoting they are the first of their kind ever to be discovered.

“I just think there’s something about seeing them not only in a stationary sense, but how it informs us [and] how they moved and how they thought,” said researcher and frequent tour guide Alana Pizarro.

The lab only occupies one room in the entire building, but each corner holds a compartment that Moore himself examined before his death in 1958.

One of the most striking specimens was a small bird native to Costa Rica, where its long, green feathers served one purpose: attracting mates. According to fellow researcher Russell Campbell, zoologists believe the seemingly unnecessary trait supported the “sexy sons” hypothesis, a real name for a real theory that states female animals are attracted to males who could reproduce healthy offspring.

While most were off-limits to touch, a great horned owl was out for guests to hold. Although about 10 inches wide, it was as light as a feather. The owl was soft and fluffy, due to its insides filled with cotton, even in its eyes, where keen-eyed orbs once occupied.

Hummingbirds and tanagers comprised most of the collection, with their iridescent wings and Chinese finger trap feathers showing little to no decomposition. Ranging in size and appearance, they represented just about every Skittles and Kool-Aid color.

Among the collection were three extinct birds kept in a small drawer, who had died either from industrialization or hunting by humans. In between an imperial woodpecker and a parrot species native to the Americas was a passenger pigeon, still intact from the last day it flew in the skies.

Passenger pigeons were among the most bountiful bird species found in both the Americas and parts of Europe. It’s estimated that passenger pigeon populations made up 25 to 40 percent of birds in the United States.

“[The] passenger pigeon, a species of dove, was a turning point in the United States when it came to how scientists and the government alike viewed animal preservation,” said Pizarro.

“When the United States was connected by railroads, they were over-hunted into extinction,” finished Campbell.

The one they hold is unique from others in the collection, adorned with one glass eye and one cotton eye. On the bird’s foot read, “to the barber, my donation,” suggesting the bird was displayed in a barber shop for customers to see before the lab acquired it to study.

One of the attendees had asked whether or not any passenger pigeons were still around.

“As many around as a Tyrannosaurus rex,” Campbell said.

Martha, the last known survivor of her species, died at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1949. Since 2017, she has been on display at the Smithsonian Museum and serves as a reminder of the many animals hunted to extinction by humans.

Parrots themselves are at risk of a similar fate. As populations in the United States and Los Angeles especially increase every passing year, those native to Mexico are the target of animal traders and hunters.

Standing beside animal enthusiasts, fishermen, and Occidental first-year students majoring in biology showed how far human intrigue in birds stretches. Pizarro and Campbell were enthusiastic about pulling out any bird by request, even staying overtime to talk with the guests asking the two to identify what kind of birds they had taken photos of.

No matter how loud parrots in LA get, every bird species plays an integral role in the biodiversity of the Earth. Research centers like the Moore Lab help to elucidate the importance of preserving animals, not only studying the past but understanding what can be done about today’s animals at risk of becoming history.