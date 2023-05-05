The Mousetrap takes place in 1950’s England. The play begins with a subtle lullaby. The lights go out and a whistle comes about. Mollie Ralston, played by Aylah Robinson, is the first to appear on stage followed by her husband Giles Ralston, played by Daniel Grimaldi.

PCC fills with laughter and screams with the theater department’s play “The Mousetrap” on the evening of Apr. 25.

“I like murder” says Christopher Wren, the first guest to arrive at the Monkswell Manor guesthouse. Wren, played by Adrian Ballard, is an architect.

The next to appear on stage is Mrs. Boyle. Boyle is an old lady with a bad attitude. Boyle, played by Pay Eyerman, is never satisfied and is called a “bloody old bitch” by Miss Casewell.

Casewell, played by Sam Jones, is from a Spanish island and plans to stay at the guesthouse until she finishes what she needs to do. Three more guests arrive. The home consists of the two owners of the home, and five guests.

“Don’t be too trusting of these guests,” Mr. Paravicini says.

Paravicini, played by Mason Tyler, plays the market for living and has no permanent address. A lady was murdered in London, in her notebook was the guesthouses’ address.

Detective Trotter arrives on snow skis. The detective claims he is there as protection. Giles was in London the day of the murder, he tells Mollie he wasn’t. The detective sees a newspaper in Giles’ coat pocket that is only sold in London, with the date of the murder on it.

“Perhaps you can’t trust anyone” Mollie says after seeing the newspaper. Giles finds a London bus ticket in Mollies glove. Neither Mollie nor Giles have been honest to each other about their whereabouts.

A black hand appears and turns off the light. Mrs. Boyle screams and is murdered. Mollie is the first to see, she screams leaving the audience on their toes. The song Three Blind Mice fills the background.

“In a murder case everyone is a suspect,” the detective says.

The Mousetrap is truly a piece filled with twists and turns. The depth of the murderer’s background story is truly unexpected and dark.

The acting and the storyline were amazing. However the special effects crew seems to need some assistance. The lighting did not move with the mood of the scenes. A scene is performed with an attempted murder, but, unlike a horror or thriller movie, the background was silent. No dramatic music, no change in the lights to affect the audience’s mood. This reminds the audience that this is a performance in a community college.

Regardless of lighting and sound crew, the audience was still captivated by the performance. Grimaldi makes sure the audience is getting their fair share of laughs.

The play ends with everything falling into place. Everything explained and jaws dropping all around. The ending was truly unexpected. The symbolism behind the title and the theme music all makes sense at the end. The audience is asked at the end of the show not to reveal the killer to anyone who has not seen the play, in hopes future audience members will be a blind mouse to this play.

“All criminals slip up sooner or later,” a character from The Mousetrap says.

The acting and the body language is amazing. It’s hard to believe these are college students performing. One could easily expect them to be professional long time performers. Robinson’s portrayal of Mollie was spot on with her facial expressions.

“This is the first time I’m the bad guy,” said the person who played the murder. “It’s so fun, because of the writing you get hammy and play it up. It’s really fun to be unabashedly a jerk the whole time.”

Keep up with PCC’s future plays for more jaw dropping performances. “Art Isn’t Easy” the musical will take place at PCC on Thursday May 4, 2023 at 7:30pm.