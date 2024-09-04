Share:

Even through a Zoom call, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE)’s cabinet radiates excitement as they share their visions and aspirations for the club. President Blanca Navas and vice president Sherlin Hakopian eagerly detail the club’s importance in providing a space for women in engineering to develop a system of mutual support and understanding.

“It’s a little lonely in the STEM community for women,” Hakopian said. “It’s a very male-dominated field, so sometimes it might feel difficult to feel like you belong and to be able to use your voice.”

In the traditionally male-dominated world of STEM, students like Navas and Hakopian find it can be challenging to feel completely accepted. For that reason, Navas and Hakopian re-opened the PCC chapter of the SWE in August of this year. The revitalized SWE seeks to uplift aspiring female engineers and promote their success by unifying them in a supportive community.

“The biggest thing for us as college students to succeed is having a support system of someone that we know understands exactly what we’re going through,” Navas said.

In the predominantly male field, the SWE club creates a space for women at PCC studying engineering to connect with others who can truly relate to them.

“It helps you feel more comfortable with where you are when you see other women in STEM. You feel like you belong,” Hakopian said.

Such an environment allows for members to form meaningful bonds and provides a safe space to facilitate their growth. One member of SWE, Alexia Perez, described how the club “creates a home away from home—a safe community of nonjudgmental, open-minded individuals who foster comfort, resilience, and a sense of belonging among us in our competitive majors.”

The club is dedicated to developing an inclusive and encouraging atmosphere and strives to ensure that experience for each of its members.

“We actually want to build a community, we actually want to get to know every SWE member. We want them to feel seen, heard, valued, appreciated, all those things,” Navas said.

Beyond fostering a sense of community, SWE intends to create as much opportunity for women in engineering as possible. One significant ambition the club has is to allow members to engage with professionals in the field, with a goal of having one volunteer professional present at each meeting.

One event on Halloween called “Brunch and Breakthroughs” aims to create an intimate environment for members to interact closely with multiple professionals, described as “big sister STEM talks” by Navas.

The club hopes to initiate youth outreach with local high schools and potentially middle schools to encourage an early interest in STEM.

“It starts from when you’re young,” Navas said, “and not enough young girls get exposed to STEM.”

In creating a strong community, SWE also plans to put an emphasis on team bonding in their upcoming activities. Their first unofficial event, a hike at Eaton Canyon Falls sometime in the fall of 2024, allowed for members to meet and become acquainted in an interactive setting.

For their first meeting on Tuesday September 17th, SWE is having a painting day for members to learn about one another and begin building supportive relationships.

Those attending should expect “to possibly get paint on their clothes, definitely make a new friend, or at least feel like there is a spark in their heart that they maybe found a second home,” Navas said. “There’s something very exciting about going to a place and feeling excited to come back so I’m hoping we can create that energy.”

Correction (September 5, 2024): An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the PCC chapter of SWE was founded this year. In fact, a chapter already existed but was inactive until now.

