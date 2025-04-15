Share:

The wind starts to pick up on a warm summer night, and the sweat beads on my face prickle as the breeze blows by. It’s Independence Day, the summer of 2015, and my son and I are sitting in the parking lot of the Rose Bowl Stadium alongside dozens of rows of tailgaters and other spectators eagerly awaiting the traditional light show. An eerie silence falls amongst us as we anticipate the first sounds.

Boom! Boom! Boom! We hear the fireworks shoot towards the sky, then expand into a remarkable show of colors and pictures. The annual fireworks show has finally begun. For my whole life, almost 32 years, the Rose Bowl has held a fireworks show every 4th of July. I was always so excited because I could just walk outside my home and watch them.

The Rose Bowl Stadium, located in Pasadena, California, was built in 1922, originally for people to enjoy the outdoors. Today, the Rose Bowl includes over 80,000 square feet of land, not only including the stadium but two tracks that loop around the stadium, two parks, trails, an aquatic center, and even more.

If you’re not from Pasadena, you may know of the Tournament of Roses. This includes the Rose Parade as well as the annual Rose Parade Game, which is a football game played every New Year. Initially, in 1890, the first Tournament of Roses consisted of jousts, foot races, tug of war, and a game called the tourney of rings in which horsemen would carry 12-foot lances and try to spear three rings while riding full speed.

Many sports games have been held here as well. The Rose Bowl is one of two stadiums to host both men’s and women’s World Cups, the women’s being the most attended women’s sports event in history. The stadium has also hosted three Super Bowls and is the official home of UCLA’s football team and the LA Galaxy soccer team. Even our own Lancers baseball team plays at the Brookside baseball field, which is located within the Rose Bowl.

Not only does the stadium hold sports events, but many concerts have been held here as well, its first concert in 1982, where Journey announced their world tour, to Jay-Z, Beyonce, Eminem, and Rihanna.

Despite being well known for its events and excitement, it is, to myself and many others, a place of escape and tranquility. The vast scenery within and around the Rose Bowl is truly breathtaking.

In the inner loop, the trees and rocks are like a pattern following around the circle. One flat rock, one tall rock. One wide, towering tree, one small, gangly tree. Bike riders zoom past in large groups, single riders scattered throughout the sea of people. Dogs are running around the grass playing fetch. People are out flying their remote control airplanes; you can hear the buzzing fading as they soar higher and higher. Cars pass in consideration of pedestrians. On a perfect day, I would face the sun, close my eyes, and everything would fade away. It’s just the sun and I now, it feels as if it reaches down to caress my face. My freckles feel as if they are dancing on my face.

Feeling this sense of serenity brings along a feeling of pride. I’m proud to know that the city I was born and raised in has a place that is so rich in history and is on the rise to becoming a legacy. Also, knowing that the Rose Bowl is not only investing in its own future but also in the future of the community through the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation and the Rose Bowl Institute. These both contain programs, such as women empowerment and scholarships, that benefit our community and encourage and inspire our future generations.

Knowing that no matter where I decide to go in life or how old I get, I can always come back to somewhere I consider home.

