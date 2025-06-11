Share:

Art in the form of video, paint, photography and sculpture coat the walls. The silence between strangers creates an environment of reverence, relief, and reflection.

Altadena resident John Qi said, “As a Chinese immigrant myself seeing art like this being celebrated is so strange, but in a good way because when I first came here decades ago it was alienating to express my culture, but now I come across spaces like this and it makes me so happy to see young kids being open after the older generation fought so hard coming here.”

On Friday, April 26, Pasadena’s Armory Center for the Arts opened a group exhibition curated by Kris Kuramitsu, “my hands are monsters who believe in magic,” which features artists from the Asian diaspora exploring themes of deconstructing and rebuilding oneself while navigating identity.

The term, “Asian diaspora” describes people of Asian origin who live outside Asia, and all the artists featured in this exhibit, are currently living in the US. The looming theme of identity presented by Kuramitsu is meant to unify Asian Americans who struggle with finding themselves in this country where Asians are often outcast.

Visitors are greeted upon entering the building and guided to the exhibit, which is free entry, and by that point they may freely wander the space and take in the art that is displayed. Some pieces are hung on walls, others are on the floor, and some even involve lights and projections that were displayed in dark rooms.

The first thing to greet guests are a series of collages by artist Guanyu Xu, born in Beijing and currently living in Chicago.

Coming from a conservative upbringing in China, Xu uses his abilities in photography, new media, and installation to create vivid works with a fragmented nature. Being a Chinese gay man with such a background, there are many obstacles when trying to find oneself. His art, much like a mirror, reflects his displaced identity — being Chinese in America and gay in a conservative family, and navigating the intersectionality of being a queer person of color — as well as personal experiences, both related and unrelated, that he has channeled into his work.

The Armory Center the Arts is hosting a collage workshop, Tracing the Invisible Home: Collaging our Identities on Saturday, June 14, inspired by Xu’s work.

Attendees also weave around sculptures across the floor, with Cathy C. Lu’s Peach With Hair representative of the exact images one may conjure based on the piece’s very matter-of-fact title.

Her ceramic work depicts a peach, a symbol of luck and longevity in Chinese culture, that is very discolored, with synthetic strands of hair that pull viewers into the strangeness of the piece at first glance. She successfully encapsulates the uncomfortable and confusing feelings of beauty, gender, and being foreign.

In reference to her participation in another gallery that also starred Asian American artists called Spirit House Lu wrote in an Instagram post, “I never saw exhibitions like this as a younger artist, and I’m thankful to be able witness and be part of this now.”

It really is a full circle moment when someone who was denied knowledge and opportunities initially, becomes the one to provide that for others. The societal progress is also apparent in this story. The mere fact that Asian Americans can now have spaces like this exhibition means the future generations of Asian Americans will have sources of representation and thus, more confidence in their culture. These are all steps towards a world in which Asian Americans, and other diasporic groups, can have a safe sense of identity in the world.

Jarod Lew’s piece, Blending in Orange, as seen in the featured photo above, stood out amongst the four other works he had on display as it is the face of the exhibit’s press release, but also for its bold characteristics.

This piece depicts an Asian person dressed in orange surrounded by orange rows of benches, seemingly blending in as the title suggests. Placed amongst other Asian figures dressed normally, the center figure is off putting. The imagery insinuates that to fit in the societal life that a different culture demands, you must let go of the customs you are used to. With the orange ski mask making our main character unrecognizable, they still sit firmly in their position. The assertion that they have managed to fit into this different world, but entirely lost their sense of self in the process, is apparent. The cost of assimilation.

The works above are just a few available to view at the exhibit, but those alone display the amount of talent and versatility that art has, as well as how capable and creative the Asian diasporic group can be when provided the opportunity to express themselves.

All the artists who have work displayed in the exhibit are: Alex Anderson, Tommy Kha, Maggie Lee, Jarod Lew, Cathy C. Lu, Diane Severin Nguyen, Miraj Patel, Leonard Suryajaya, Guanyu Xu, and Amia Yokoyama.

Makayla Bui, an Arcadia High School student visiting the exhibit with her friends, said, “It honestly made me more emotional than I expected. I’m Viet[namese] and after the last election, it’s been hard to feel comfortable with my ethnicity in open spaces. This gallery makes me feel a bit lighter.”

Bui expressed the pressure that many Asians and minority groups all over America have felt since the election and further highlights the need for spaces like this.

The increase of violence towards Asians in the US since COVID-19, as well as the recent increased hostility on immigrants, from the removal of DEI programs to increased targeting from ICE authorities, the motivation behind creating galleries like this and opening up the discussion of identity has significantly more meaning.

When people express themselves, others are able to find solace in the fact they are not alone, finding understanding in the creations of other people.

The exhibit will remain open to the public at the Armory Center of the Arts until Sunday, Dec. 14.

