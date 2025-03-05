Share:

Dun-da-dun-da-dun. Dun-da-dun-da-dun. Mahogany hands transform into a blur as the fast beating of drums intensifies. The drums sounds are unfamiliar to the crowd, differing greatly from the drum sets typical of American bands and the like. They look different too; no fancy stands or complex attachments. They simply rest between the drummers’ thighs, made of plain wood and rawhide skin. And, like their players wearing African attire with intricate designs, the drums stand apart, similarly adorned in beaded patterns of their own. Although from the same family, the drums look more like distant cousins. They sound different too; the djunjun drum plays like a West African bass instrument and the djembe drums as a percussion device. Nonetheless the drums symphonize, like “long time no see” relatives rejoicing at an African reunion. Their collaboration creates a Sunu: a traditional West African rhythm and a drum call signaling the start of a celebration. The call is answered as the crowd joins in, clapping to the beat as PCC kicks off Black Heritage Month.

PCC held this “Black Heritage Month Kickoff” on Jan. 31 in Creveling Lounge. PCC naming this event the “Black Heritage Month Kickoff” instead of “Black History Month Kickoff” is both intentional and important. This emphasizes the cultural prominence within Black history, particularly how this month is deeper than history.

Black heritage is especially unique because despite Black Americans’ ancestors being enslaved, abducted from their cultural homes, stripped of their ethnic names, and punished for speaking in their native tongues, they remained resilient. Black culture’s diversity epitomizes this truth as the mélange of several African, European, and Indigenous cultural wealths birthed the unique heritage Black Americans have today. This phenomenon is called creolization: the process of blending different cultures or languages to create something new.

PCC’s kickoff event acknowledged this creolization in various ways, including the catered food from African Chop, a business that fuses African cuisine, such as Jollof Rice, and historically Black food, like collard greens.

Despite being commonly associated with Africa, collard greens are Eurasian in origin. It was the history of enslaved Africans in the South that made them a Black staple. Collard greens are known for their resilience throughout the Winter months and provided a reliable food source for the enslaved. Even though White southerners ate greens too, Black Americans made them unique by stewing them down in a seasoned sauce. This practice resembles that found in West African cuisine, pointing to the enduring African influences in Black culture.

On the other hand, Jollof rice is both a staple and a point of contention in West African communities. Majority of the rivalry is based on which country makes the best Jollof, even prompting competitions such as “The Jollof Wars,” spanning from the mid-2010s to present day. Jollof originates from the Senegambian region, aka modern day Senegal and The Gambia. The dish’s name derives from the ancient Jollof kingdom of the Wolof people. Yet, the dish is mostly known as Thiéboudienne in the originating countries or Maro et Liedje (Rice and Fish) to the Pulaar people. The dish is made differently by other nations. Some use chicken or beef instead of fish and add or remove certain vegetables, another example of intermixing cultures.

The event offered more cultural diversity with its presentations. Poetry from Cory Cofer retold Black history and highlighted integral figures in the Civil Rights Movement such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. For Cofer, poetry is a form of cultural expression and appreciation.

“It is important to me to embrace and share my culture because I want to understand and appreciate where I come from, my roots and my history, especially of those who came before me,” said Cofer. “I want to honor them. I also want other people like me to feel the same way, like they can be close to their roots without having to go back in time, that we can keep our history alive somehow.”

Music and dance from the Futa Toro West African Dance Ensemble honored these roots, specifically the Africanity of Black culture. The Ensemble’s name refers to the Futa Toro area, a semi-desert region centered around the Senegal river, located in Senegal and Mauritania. Senegal has deep ties to Black History as nearly half of enslaved Africans brought to the U.S. during the Atlantic Slave Trade came from Senegambia and countries in West-Central Africa. In Senegal, on an island called Goree resides Maison des Esclaves: The House of Slave, a slave outpost. In this House signs such as “Enfants,” Children, can be seen, reaffirming the slave trade’s cruelty. However, the most infamous part of the House is the Door of No Return, called such as when Africans walked through it, they never returned to their homeland.

While history such as this is seldom known or taught, it is important that Black history is never forgotten, as it is a part of American history. It is also crucial when recounting Black history that focus isn’t on injustice alone, but equally on heritage and achievement. Not only does recounting this history through a critical lens allow Black Americans to reconnect to their roots; it benefits other groups. Learning about different cultures and histories helps people empathize with other communities. This empathy produces better educators, students, friends, and overall human beings.

Statements discovered in PCC’s Archives from Dr. Ralph Hallmman, chairman of the Social Science department in 1998, echo the same sentiments. Hallman encouraged students to engage in ethnic studies classes to combat segregation and to foster intergroup acceptance.

PCC still offers such courses, including History 061A-B which teach different segments of African American history. Through these classes, students can learn the Black experience starting in Africa through to the Civil War to the Reconstruction Era and finally, to the present. Other history classes for different ethnic groups are provided, such as a Native American, Middle Eastern, Asian Pacific American, European, African, and more. Some of these courses also go under the course name, Ethnic Studies, providing the same focus as their history counterparts.

Additionally, PCC offers various programs for the Black community such as the Black Student Success Center, The Association of Black Employees (TABE), Ujima, Blackademia, and more. Different communities are represented as well through organizations like the Intercultural Engagement Center, EOP&S, PASS, HSI programs, the Coalition of Asian Pacific Employes (CAPE), LARS, the Joint Armenian Network (JAN), and others.

Yet, with President Trump’s pushback on DEI programs the safety of these spaces have been put into question. This questioning has placed school administrators in a difficult situation that they’re struggling to navigate.

“PCC has and always will be a diverse college with an expanding community,” said Dr. Kari E. Bolen, the Associate VP Chief of DEI at PCC. “It has been scary, as our staff is also quite diverse.”

In a wider national conversation political conservatives claim DEI programs are racist and exclusionary while other people, like Dr. Robin Kelley, historian and professor of American history at UCLA, don’t see them that way.

“It is so important to have DEI programs, especially at PCC, because this community is incredibly diverse. There are students and staff from all over the world, not to mention international students,” said Kelley. “It is important to serve this community and to make sure that everyone at PCC feels welcome…,which is why DEI programs exist: to create these spaces and opportunities for everyone, no matter who they are.”

For students who are worried about the future of these programs and their on-campus communities, administrators have a message.

“As educators and staff, we know Trump’s pushback on DEI programs has left students afraid of what the future looks like for them, but we, and I, will continue to stand by them,” continued Bolen. “It is heartbreaking to be so uncertain about where the future is going, but as we navigate it all, we stand firm on the fact that all of our students, no matter what, are Lancers, and belong at PCC.”

