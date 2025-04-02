Share:

Bright colors and textures of blue, gold, yellow, and red surround everyone within the gallery walls. The tone is one of excitement and expression as three artists passionately explain their creations to observers. Ceramics, metal, and graffiti are the central focuses of the night; each room featuring its own medium. Each and every piece in the gallery is diverse and represents a different inspiration, but as each artist shares their inspiration for their art, a common theme of memories emerges.

On Friday, March 28, the V Gallery welcomed a new exhibition titled Genetically Modified, which features a wide array of work from three different artists. Upon walking into the room, one would be greeted with a collection of ceramics of unique shapes and colors. Some pieces are as simple as bowls adorned with textures and colors to make them pop, while others are complex hanging fixtures with tendrils sprouting from their figures.

“If you let it [the clay] sit for a while and put on little things to support it, it will hold its shape. The tricky part is keeping it in that shape all the way to the last firing without breaking it,” explained Brianne Arca, the mind behind these intricate ornaments.

The need for experimentation in her ceramics is one of the many reasons Arca chose these shapes for the pieces, but as Arca dove into the reasoning and inspiration for the collection’s shapes, memories from the past were frequently mentioned.

“I used to live somewhere really cold, I was in Oregon for a while, and all you see is dead trees in the winter, just the vines and stems that are always hidden by the leaves,” said Arca. “If you just look up and stare at them for a while, they naturally take on these crazy shapes.”

Arca wasn’t the only artist to reference their past when talking about their art. Joseph Desiervi, whose art features gold metal, wood, and strands of white, referenced his past when narrating the inspiration behind his art.

“The branches are kind of a personal thing,” Desiervi explained. “I broke my leg falling from a tree, and it snapped between two branches. I spent three years on and off, in and out of a wheelchair; it was a whole long process. I had a metal rod in my leg, so I think that’s where my fascination with metal started.”

Desiervi’s art, positioned in a three-walled room, displayed a three-dimensional experience of tree branches and metal, with a blanket of yarn layering the open ceiling. The energy was whimsical and serene, as if crossing a threshold into a new environment.

“It’s orderly, it’s chaotic, and it’s intense, but it’s serene. I think the yarn adds this nice element where in the space itself, it feels like you’re here, but not here,” said Desiervi.

In the room directly to the right is a different form of art. Although two-dimensional, the graffiti displayed on the wall conveys different textures, shades, and colors. The blues, yellows, and pinks tie into the colors of the ceramics in the next room, but the graffiti itself is unique in its dimensions and inspirations.

Isaac Vazquez Guevara, the graffiti artist, explained, “It’s very different than the art here. There is some graffiti like this, but you would have to go to Venice. I would say I’m most inspired by the graffiti in Mexico City, since that’s where I grew up.”

This unique exhibit, which provides free entry, is open until April 4 for all to observe in its full complexity and creativity.

