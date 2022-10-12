Keke Palmer, a well known actor, admitted that even though she wasn’t going to be using the same elaborate language that the students in PCC’s Critical Theory Club used, she was going to tell her story and engage in a meaningful conversation.

“I started to reach a point where I said ‘I don’t care about none of this shit, all I care about is what makes me happy and having real conversations with real people.’” She did just that.

The Critical Theory Club is a room full of intellectuals who meet every Wednesday to study, interpret, and break down various literary and social events. These discussions can range from topics of ancient civilization to phenomenology (the study of the science of phenomena and the structures of consciousness). In this room it’s easy to get lost, however the club’s special guest speaker did an amazing job at making any newcomer and past club member feel right at home.

Given her outstanding career in the industry her attitude translates not from the screen and media into reality. As a child actor Keke knows all too well how difficult it can be to stay true to yourself.

“This is why I love NOPE, and when it happens for me in my life, being in the entertainment industry–it can wrap you up. The love you have can be so pure and the spectacle of it all can just whip you in, and you have to ask yourself ‘why am I doing this?’” The film NOPE was directed, written, and produced by Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele. The horror/thriller film is about two siblings OJ (played by Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (played by Keke Palmer) in the Inland Empire who are trying to get their lives and family’s Hollywood horse business back together, after the tragic death of their father.

They soon discover that something alien has been living on their land, and they set out to try to publicize and profit off of it. The movie has an all-star cast featuring Steven Yeun, Barbara Ferreira, Michael Wincott, and Keith David. Everything from the way the movie’s filmed, to the humor, and level of horror can only be described as a Jordan Peele movie which is to say that it’s suspenseful, curious, upsetting, and of course symbolic.

Palmer commented on how with Peele,“you never truly know what something is supposed to mean. You’ll give your interpretation and he’ll say ‘hmm that’s interesting’ but you’ll never know if that’s what he meant.” Peele prefers for his entire audience, actors included, to come up with their own interpretations of his films.

For two hours, the club and Keke engaged in discourse over the various symbolic moments in the film. The discourse was vast–including everything from the standing shoe–to deciphering what the monkey really represented. The group discussed why Ricky might be so far removed from his past and why he chose to profit off of his past trauma. They discussed whether Emerald really did get what she wanted and whether she was happy. Different members offered different thoughts and opinions that were all valid. One member commented in response to the end of the film “think twice before you create a simulation of yourself for the world.”

The amount of thought that went into members’ answers was intriguing and by the end of the discourse, it was clear that some questions may never get answered. Jordan Peele has changed the genre of horror in some ways, forcing the industry to step up. He’s also changed the way black actors are seen in horror by eliminating harmful stereotypes while still allowing the culture to shine through.

When asked how she felt about Jordan Peele’s style of storytelling and her impact as a black woman as a lead character, Palmer stated that “Jordan Peele has done a lot of great things in terms of breaking down what’s normal and what’s expected of a black character in a horror film. The biggest challenge was making sure I was playing that character to the best of my ability and making sure I was playing the character the way he saw fit.”

Palmer agreed that NOPE is not a typical horror film and that she wanted to play to the originality of it. The meeting came to a close with Keke stating that the film interpretations were going to differ wildly amongst viewers. “It’s always going to mean something different for me versus you” Jordan Peele has expanded the horror genre. Palmer says she hopes that what Jordan has done with films like NOPE and Get Out people will follow suit and create more horror films that opens other peoples eyes to do the same.