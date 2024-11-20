Share:

South Los Angeles, 1992. Four LAPD officers were on trial for criminal excessive force, caught on video beating a man named Rodney King. Every Black person in the city was keeping an eye on the trial.

Lynell George was a journalist at LA Weekly, working on an unrelated story about the Great Migration and the landscape of Louisiana migrants, which is one of the largest migrant groups to California from the south.

“I’m sitting in this Louisiana [style] restaurant with this older woman and my back is to the TV,” George described twenty years later, sitting in a bright conference room at PCC. “We’re talking, and then all of a sudden, she’s just looking over my head. By the time I had arrived, they had already given out the verdict. So I knew like, ‘oh, something is going to happen,’” George said.

“She’s looking, and then finally she says, ‘Dear? I think we need to go.’

“I went back to my office that was in Silver Lake when I was still at the Weekly. And I just gave myself an assignment and found a photographer, and we just went out and wandered around,” she said. “I lived in Echo Park at the time, and I remember coming home, and I lived on a pretty high hill. And I could look across and see the fires, you know?”

George has authored two books exploring the culture of Los Angeles, “After/Image” and “No Crystal Stair: African Americans in the City of Angels.” Her most recent book, “A Handful of Earth, a Handful of Sky: the World of Octavia E. Butler,” draws on George’s work at the Huntington Library’s archive of Butler’s papers to create an intimate profile of one of PCC’s most beloved alums.

George’s connection to Butler has grown, following a visit to PCC. George was selected for the PCC English Department’s Writer-in-Residence program, a three-day event that features a prominent writer from the Los Angeles area.

“I posted [on Instagram] last night when I got home that I had landed here, day one. And almost immediately I got 184 likes. Oh, and so many comments about, ‘oh my mother went to school there’ or ‘I went to school there!’ I think back to having city pride. I think I drive by [PCC] at least two or three times a week,” George said. “It is part of my neighborhood.”

Last Tuesday, Nov. 12, George spoke at a writing workshop hosted by the Inscape, PCC’s student literary journal. All students were invited to attend, with empanadas served for the hour-long discussion on George’s writing and inspirations. Thursday, she capped her time at PCC with a reading from “A Handful of Earth, a Handful of Sky,” followed by a book signing.

On the Wednesday in between those two events, George sat down for an hour-long interview with the Courier’s Features editing team.

For George, the history of events like Rodney King’s trial is an intimate, inseparable connection between people and place. Her direct observations of people while writing the essays that would become “No Crystal Stair” are what impressed Karen Wada, Features editor at the Los Angeles Times, eventually landing George a position at the paper.

“A lot of the pieces I had been writing, all sort of in this weird way people were telling me—because it was people in your community; organizers, ministers, teachers, musicians—all kinds of people kept talking about this tension that they felt in the city and that something was going to blow. And then it did. And so the book did well, it got a boost, and then that got me on the LA Times’ radar,” George said. “Karen really liked that I was writing about neighborhoods and place.”

Like Butler before her, George is a resident of Pasadena. Currently, she resides in the northwest of the city, about a mile from Altadena. She’s been in the city for 20 years, but still considers herself a newcomer.

The three-way connection between community, place and the writer is both discovery and declaration of the writer’s home turf. In “A Handful of Earth, a Handful of Sky,” George writes of a young Butler discovering that a writer needs territory. Talking with George, it becomes clear that a journalist’s territory extends to their reputation.

“In newsrooms it can start with your beat, and I always had these like really odd beats that I had to kind of self-define,” George said. “So in a way it was a gift, you know, because it’s like, ‘oh, someone’s not gonna tell me what to do necessarily. I’m gonna be able to define it.’ But, because they’re not sure where you’re coming from, it takes a little bit of extra work as well. So territory came by me making decisions.”

Looking towards the future, we asked if there were any other writers she would like to cover in the same way she’s posthumously interviewed Butler.

“There are two women I’d like to write about more. One I’ve done, she’s still with us, thank goodness,” George said, knocking on the wooden table.

“Her name is Alison Mills Newman. She wrote a book in 1974 that people are calling a lost classic, called ‘Francisco.’ She was a Black Bohemian who grew up in LA. And she was on the 1960’s TV show ‘Julia,’ and she was the first Black teenager to be on television as an actress. That was a very bad experience for her, which she writes about,” George said. “She’s such a fascinating interview. [I] really enjoyed talking to her, hours and hours and hours of interview time.”

“There’s another figure. This woman, her name is Alene Lee, and I’ve also written about her. She has passed away, but she was a central figure in one of Jack Kerouac’s novels, ‘The Subterraneans.’ Alene wanted to be a writer. She never was able to get a contract to write the book, but she wrote every day. So I really want to be able to find a way to get to that archive. There are things online about her, but it’s her daughter who has all the papers, and she’s trying to figure out what she’s doing with them.

“But I don’t want her story to get lost,” George said about Lee, tying it back to her thoughts about Newman. “These alternate narratives, alternate landscapes, they’re really important to me.”

The landscape of journalism is evolving; now, it is online and splintered, with different viewpoints susceptible to misinformation. Online and on social media, George vets the information she sees by speaking to reporters she trusts and has worked with.

“But even still, we’ve seen all the time where there’s been some kind of hoax or misinformation, and it’s wrong! Once it’s out in the world, atomized, it’s really hard to pull it back.

“I think anytime you walk into a newsroom that the thing you take out, at the end of the day and after you leave, is your byline; is your name; is your reputation. You may be an LA Times staff writer,” George said. “It may follow your name and be in your business card and it’s under your byline. But once you leave the Times, people do know your name. And for me, it was so important that I protected that—my name.”

