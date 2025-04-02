Share:

Students gathered in the Creveling Lounge bright and early to secure their seats and plates of chilaquiles. The beats of the Puerto Rican band, El Gran Combo, played in the background as journalist Julio Ricardo Varela walked up to the podium to recite the letter César Chávez sent to the editor of the San Francisco Examiner in 1974.

On Thursday, March 27, Varela spoke to PCC students in celebration of César Chávez Day about the letter advocating amnesty for migrant workers and how it could change the way that Chávez’s legacy is viewed.

César Chávez was an American hero who led the fight for farmworkers’ rights and civil liberties for Mexicans and Mexican-Americans. As the years have passed, revisionist narratives have painted Chávez as a man that was against undocumented migrant workers, leaving many to see him as a controversial figure.

Growing up in Puerto Rico before immigrating to the Bronx, Varela had always felt a lack of prominent Latino figures in the U.S. before César Chávez.

“César Chávez, to me, represented a lot of aspirations I had to make sure our community keeps pushing forward,” said Varela. “I look at this as a relay race, and we are all handing each other the baton. Seeing César inspired me through high school and college. Representation is powerful.”

Since then, Varela has become a prominent voice advocating for Latino representation in media with his work as an author and his work in the field of Latino news and issues with his popular digital news platform, Latino Rebels, which covers stories that are relevant to the Latino community.

Gerardo Garcia, a job developer for the Freeman Center, attended this event in search of a different view. He grew up believing that Chávez was a Latino figure we should not idolize.

“I did come to learn. I know there is a troubled past with the leaders in our community, not only our community, but leaders in general. A lot of the leaders I am told to look up to are men,” Garcia stated. “As a man, I have definitely been intentional about unlearning the machismo in my community and the toxic masculinity. I question why; why are we celebrating this man and not this woman, why are we celebrating one person and not the movement?”

Varela spent eight years searching for the letter that would serve as proof that Chávez was not in support of the deportation of migrant workers.

“It didn’t feel right that there was this revision of history,” Varela stated. “Being able to find something that was in the back of my head for eight years was really gratifying. It’s about putting in the work and staying true, so this one mattered to me, and I was not going to give up on it.”

One of Chávez’s most significant accomplishments was his role in founding the United Farm Workers (UFW) union in 1962 alongside Dolores Huerta. The UFW emerged as a powerful force in advocating for the rights of farm workers, particularly those of Mexican descent. Chávez organized strikes, boycotts, and protests to demand fair wages, safe working conditions, and collective bargaining rights for agricultural workers.

Garcia disclosed that he thought Dolores Huerta was at the forefront of the movement, and that’s who we should be focusing on in this movement.

“Taking a women’s history class propelled me to look at the women around me and our culture,” said Garcia. “They are the providers, they are the caretakers, they are the ones that are often behind the movement but not in the front of it. I thought it was important to question César Chávez, so I came today to learn why we should see it another way.”

Daniela Trujillo, a child development major, is currently enrolled in a Mexican American history course and attended this event to learn more about the migrant civil rights history.

“This is something important to myself, as I am Latina and I do have a Mexican background, so it’s important to me what is happening today at this event,” Trujillo stated.

While Chávez’s legacy is complicated in the eyes of the Latino community, Varela believes in preserving and redefining his memory as a champion for marginalized communities and the Latino working class. His actions have left a lasting impact on the labor movement and social justice activism. Now, Varela is using his platform to make sure that César Chávez once again embodies the spirit of resilience, unity, and compassion for all Latinos.

