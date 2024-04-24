Share:

Badminton head coach Jennifer Ho has been a fan of sports all of her life, which is what led to her choosing the career that she currently has. The only box she can’t check off is playing them. Despite that, she decided to be a kinesiology major.

“I wasn’t born or raised here, so I didn’t get a chance to play sports,” Ho said. “I always wanted to be a kinesiology major because I loved sports so much,” Ho said.

As of Apr. 15th, Ho is one of the most successful coaches in PCC’s 100-year history. Holding a career record of 90-12 and a pair of state championships, she is a winner and represents the culture of any college: Commitment and consistency.

While balancing being the head coach of the badminton team, Ho also teaches three levels of badminton for students to learn the sport and try out for the team if they so choose.

“PCC has different levels of badminton that are available for students to try out,” Ho said. “We have beginner, intermediate, and advanced badminton. We have these levels so it allows students to take the class three times. Just because someone is in advanced badminton doesn’t actually mean they’re advanced.”

When reflecting on what she enjoyed most about her life, she gave an answer that isn’t often heard.

“I love my job because of the competition and activeness of everyone here,” Ho said. “ It’s a job that doesn’t bore me and shows no signs of repetition. Everything is sort of different every day and I love that. It’s not like an office job where you’re sitting there doing the same thing over and over. With sports, you get to compete with different people and do challenges.”

The start of her coaching success began in 2015, during her first season as the head coach of the team. In her first season, they would reach the state championship but fell just short (11-10) to San Diego City College. Through trial and error, Ho understood the different components of coaching and quickly adjusted to her role.

“My first season here was in 2015. I have always been coaching at different schools before PCC,” Ho said. “I was a high school official for basketball and volleyball (CIF). When I took over the badminton team, it was the same concepts, just different disciplines. You have to focus on teamwork, commitment, and all that stuff. It’s different because you have a team, but you have to focus on all the individual and their performances.”

The unfortunate part about sports is that winning is not a guarantee and sometimes doesn’t happen at the biggest stages. Some of Ho’s teams have had strong seasons, only to lose the state championships. Still, Jennifer Ho is a two-time state champion. As impressive as a 90-12 record is, Ho’s most impressive stat is that all of her teams have made it to the state championship.

“We were supposed to win it all in 2016, but we were two points away from that championship,” Ho said. “That was a huge disappointment, but being able to come back and win back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018 was amazing. We have been nothing worse than a runner-up for the state since I’ve been here.

Like many individuals, Ho found it difficult to adjust to the Coronavirus pandemic because she wasn’t able to hold normal practices and lost a of talented players.

“During the pandemic, when a lot of kids didn’t have the chance to come back, was easily my downside,” Ho said. “We tried to be here and play, but they (school officials) didn’t let us come in. The kids sort of got into driftoff, so it was really hard to get them to get on task again. That was a huge struggle for me. Another tough part was that some of the students were international students, so they went home and didn’t have a chance to come back. When everything came back to normal, I only had seven players on my roster.”

As she prepares her team to be ready for gameday, Ho also understands that her players are students at the end of the day. They must value both the game of badminton and their academics.

“They need to be committed to coming to practice and they need to work with their teammates,“ Ho said. “We spend a lot of time together so we’re all familiar with each other. Of course, academics will always be their priority.”

A key component of sports is rivalries. It’s that one special team that coaches, players, and fans circle on their calendars as the marquee matchup of the year. At the start of Ho’s coaching career, Irvine Valley College was the team she hated playing. As of now, it’s their rival from the north, De Anza College.

“A team I used to hate playing against, but we no longer play anymore, is Irvine Valley College. They moved conferences a while ago,” said Ho. “Irvine Valley always had older players in their 40’s and 50’s, and sometimes, 60’s. They had so much experience so while they weren’t physically more talented than us, they just played with their mind. Those girls were like NCAA good. De Anza College is always a challenging team. I like playing against them since they always give us the most challenges.”

Fresh off a season sweep over their rival De Anza, coach Ho will be seeking her tenth conference title as well as another shot at winning the state championship.

