Share:

With an increase in housing issues like higher rent prices, residents in Los Angeles County are facing the possibility of being unhoused. The Pasadena Tenants Union (PTU), was formed the same year a real-estate tycoon was elected president. Funded entirely by members’ dues, this grassroots organization protects Pasadenans from controlling landlords and other issues that pose a threat to people potentially losing their homes. The union strives in many ways to protect residents by providing a sense of community in Pasadena.

The PTU notably passed Measure H, an amendment to the city charter, preventing rent-gouging and eviction. Who counts as a tenant is broad, and protections are accessible for diverse residents in the city. They have fought persistently to protect tenants, including pressuring the City Council to pass a suspension of eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several more of their achievements and recent plans can be publicly found here to gain further insight into their fight for tenants’ protection.

“I think especially in Southern California, where you can directly see, you go outside and see so many people on the street, and you feel like if you do something wrong that might be something where you end up there,” PTU member and organizer Liberty McCoy said. “You can really feel isolated, alone, harassed.”

Of the 556 unhoused Pasadenans, the largest growth was seen in subpopulations of those experiencing first-time homelessness, seniors, veterans, LGBTQ+ folk, and youths ages 18 to 24, according to the 2023 Pasadena Homeless Count. Three out of 4 people reported one or more disabilities, chronic health conditions being the highest. Homelessness disproportionately affects Black and Latinx residents. Despite being only 8% of the local population, 38% of unhoused Pasadenans are Black. Latinx people are 70% of families experiencing homelessness locally.

High rent burden, shortage of affordable housing, discriminatory housing policies, and disinvestment in social security nets are the root causes of homelessness, according to the same report.

McCoy emphasizes how being a part of the PTU brings people who face housing insecurity together as a community.

“You don’t have control over your housing. Unhoused people could join tenants, and we also take homeowners,” said McCoy. “Our focus is solidarity with people who don’t have control of their housing. And so you just meet so many kinds of people.”

Landlords will intimidate tenants into “self-evicting” when presented with profit-making opportunities, such as renovating to increase rent (“renovictions”), selling the property off to a developer, or renting out an occupied space to a wealthier tenant. Intimidation tactics include tampering with the water and electricity or convincing tenants they have done something against the lease or law. Tenants often seek out help when confronted with these confusing disturbances.

“There’s a common thread of feeling gaslit all the time,” Rooney said. “You deserve to be secure and stable and not feel harassed and watched.”

PTU member and organizer Bee Rooney emphasized the importance of tenants building networks to challenge landlords who leverage their knowledge of a tenant’s personal and financial information.

“They [Landlords] rely on us not communicating with our neighbors and being individual and alienated from each other, and that’s why we pushed so hard and encouraged people to build hyper-localized associations in their buildings– so that they can stay abreast of what everyone’s facing,” Rooney said. “They try to individually negotiate with everybody on a separate basis. They know our credit scores. They’ve seen our proof of income. They get all this information on a list so they know what our asking price is to leave.”

Rooney painted this phenomenon playing out in Pasadena with a hypothetical family. Maybe they collectively work five jobs and have kids. To them, a $5000 check to move out “looks like a million bucks” worth a few months of rent. Meanwhile, the “hyper-professional new white couple” moves in, with prestigious jobs like at “Huntington and NASA,” willing to meet a higher price point. If neighbors in a building talk together, they can leverage their knowledge collectively for equal buy-outs if the landlord is eager for the current residents to leave.

“A child in the home is the single best predictor of eviction in the future,” in Rooney’s experience, also referencing these studies. This trend is reflected in public school enrollment across Los Angeles County, according to PTU. In 2019, Pasadena saw three public schools, which served a largely Latino population, shutter as the median rent increased. Pasadena Unified School District loses six students for every dollar increase in rent, according to PTU research.

“So we have like we have parents coming to PTU meetings to talk, you know about being singled out,” said McCoy.

Many tenants find out their residences are on the market or sold without any prior knowledge or consent, including Rooney.

“One day, I was sitting in my living room and saw a flash of light, like a camera. And I was like, what is going on?” said Rooney. “And then like, a week later in my room, it says our apartment’s like, on Zillow. And I was like, no I wanted to live here forever and never move! So yeah, they took a picture–they’re allowed to take pictures–but it felt very violating.”

Oftentimes, landlords operate as Limited Liability C-somethings (LLC), evading personal responsibility for their actions. This amount of housing units in Pasadena are owned by developers. In compliance with Measure H, the City of Pasadena is forming a rental registry that would make property sales public information. It’s estimated to be available by June 2024.

Tenants who get organized with the PTU’s help aren’t a formal chapter of the union. The focus is on educating people on the laws and avenues they can take against rent-gouging or the pressure to self-evict. This begins with making an effort to “know your neighbor.”

“Sometimes people get confused and they think like we’re saying you’ll have to be friends or have a barbecue,” said McCoy. “You don’t even maybe have to like them, but at least share information. I just think people are very alienated in the United States and it’s good to have these bonds together.”

Measure H got a lot of pushback from groups like the California Apartments Association and locally based-landlords and developers. Pasadena City Council is overwhelmingly made up of landlords and homeowners, making for conflicted interests.

Mayor Victor Gordo is a landlord, but he abstained due to a conflict of interest. He did, however, write an op-ed opposing Measure H. Councilmember Felicia Williams was taking campaign money from multiple landlords and developers opposed to the measure, including $600 from one of the plaintiffs who attempted to sue the City of Pasadena, according to McCoy’s investigation. The judge ruled in favor of the city and its tenants.

Despite the opposition’s efforts, the collective power of the PTU endured.

The Pasadena Tenants Union currently has paid openings for bilingual people, especially Spanish speakers, who are willing to help translate their meetings and literature. Their next meeting is set to be on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. Visit their website for more information.

Read one of our own articles written in 2022 discussing Measure H and its significance for Pasadena residents.

Follow: