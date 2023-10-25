They filled not one, but two, posters with derogatory comments they’ve been subjected to simply for being women. The posters were filled with phrases like, “Men like feminine women,” “Smile more,” “How are you going to take care of your husband if you cannot cook,” and “It’s different, you’re a girl so you’re in charge of house duties.”

In a small conference room in the G building, six women of color met on Thursday, Oct. 19. for the PCC support group, Womxn 2 Womxn. They sat around a table and shared stories about being raised differently due to their gender and ethnicity, how their culture overlooks mental health and reenforces patriarchy with their religion.

It’s no surprise that women of color are faced with various struggles on a daily basis, especially within a large facility. What step can a college campus make to improve inclusivity between all?

PCC offers a support group called Womxn 2 Womxn that allows women of color to share their experiences of discrimination from their childhood to adulthood.

“Under the career center, we wanted to develop a women’s support group, which is where Womxn 2 Womxn came about,” Career counselor and co-facilitator of Womxn 2 Womxn Rebecca Martinez said. “Our group is open to everyone, it’s not based on what society thinks a woman should be, but who you are as a person and having that space to be in a community to empower one another.”

As the attendees told their stories and explored their differences, Martinez, alongside the co-facilitator of the group, Christina, wrote down key points on a poster hung up on the white board.

Women of different cultures eagerly raised their hands to share stories in a room made up of WOC, which granted an opportunity for students to unapologetically share their different experiences of their identity within a safe environment that authorized them to be seen and heard.

The group expressed the comfort they felt within a room of women who share similar experiences of sexism and discrimination.

“The thing I like about these meetings is that you can express your experience because everyone has their original and specific experiences,” PCC student Daniella Rivas said. “Not everybody has lived through the same things and it’s really interesting to see everyone’s perspectives.”

The support group provides a safe environment for women to relate to one another, and bond over their experiences that made them the woman they are today.

“I feel like I’ve connected with more people from this campus, especially women like me,” PCC student Lorraine Ordaz said. “I feel more connected to the people in this group.”

Womxn 2 Womxn meets every Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 in G1.