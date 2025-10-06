Share:

We’ve all been there, right? Spent restless hours hunched over a computer, eyes burning from the sole glare of the screen on assignments you definitely had a reasonable time to complete. It’s a familiar story known all too well by far too many.

English Professor and Writing Center Support Faculty Member Giselle Miralles is trying to change that habit through her “I’ll Do it Later: Strategies for Combating Procrastination” workshop, which she hosted in the Writing Success Center last Wednesday, September 24.

As someone who considers herself a lifelong procrastinator, Miralles wanted to help students move past their own mental barriers by identifying ways to help them understand why they procrastinate and how they can move forward from it.

“I just want them to feel like you know… sometimes we beat ourselves up so much, and I think it’s important to understand that like, procrastination doesn’t mean you’re a lazy person,” Miralles said. “It means that you probably care a lot, and that’s why you’re putting these things off.”

To begin, Miralles handed out a worksheet to help stir reflection on how procrastination affects one’s quality of work, before sharing a YouTube video that explored the brain chemistry of a procrastinator. From being too busy to being a perfectionist, Miralles confronted the numerous reasons on why students feel compelled to start something last minute.

“It just feels like we have a lot of students— you know, people procrastinate for many reasons— but some students do it because they just don’t believe in their own skill sets when they do already have them,” Miralles said. “It really boils down to fear, it’s the fear of not being good enough, it’s the fear of failing, it’s the fear of just not being successful in what they’re doing.”

For PCC transfer student and workshop attendee Britton Smith, the listed reasons and conversational discussion around why one procrastinates left her with explanations that she was finally able to understand.

“When I get a good grade even after procrastinating, it just reinforces the problem,” Smith said. “The idea of the ‘successful procrastinator’ brought up in the presentation really resonated with me.”

Despite being a student who wants to secure her academic future and make her professors proud, Smith’s fear of failure, combined with the immense pressure she puts on herself to succeed, does more harm than good and hinders her from achieving her goals.

“I get the good grade, but I often feel like I didn’t really earn it because I could have done better had I put more [effort] into [the assignment],” Smith expressed.

Moving forward with the presentation, Miralles identified ten different methods to help combat procrastination. Some tactics included understanding how you procrastinate, creating a productive environment, breaking the assignment down, and setting a time limit.

Given how easily you can get distracted by your surroundings, creating a productive environment can be achieved by starting an assignment at a time when you feel most alert and away from known distractions. This could be as simple as removing your phone from your surroundings or taking yourself to a public workspace, such as a cafe.

Breaking an assignment means dissecting a task down into the smallest possible chunks, ideally, the day you receive it. For example, dividing a paper into paragraphs can minimize how large the assignment seems and motivate you to start sooner.

If you’re having trouble starting an assignment, it may be helpful to set limits on how much time you will spend on the assignment before doing anything else. One time-management strategy Miralles shared was the Pomodoro Method. This approach allows you to have structured five-minute breaks for each 25-minute interval of focused work, making the work less intimidating.

After reviewing each solution, attendees were advised to take into account which strategies seemed compatible with them. From there, they organized a personal plan for combating procrastination on the worksheet they were given to use for future reference.

“A couple of the solutions I found to be most helpful were finding a distraction-free environment and breaking the work into manageable chunks,” Britton said. “I can’t say my procrastinating is over forever, but I feel better about my ability to push through.”

Procrastination is not an easy cycle to break. However, addressing negative self-perceptions and taking actionable steps, big or small, can create the largest difference in preventing a chronic habit.

“I truly believe that all students can succeed; it’s just a matter of them recognizing that so that they feel confident to move forward in whatever they’re working on,” Miralles said.

Follow: