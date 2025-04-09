Share:

According to the Huntington Library, more than 1 million people step foot onto its grounds every year. Liu Fang Yuan, or The Garden of Flowing Fragrance, welcomes tourists from different parts of the world to learn about their heritage and culture at this popular destination.

This past Thursday, April 3, PCC’s Circadian hosted keynote speaker, founding curator of the Chinese Garden, June Li to discuss the creation and significance behind the highly esteemed garden. After almost 20 years since the garden’s completion, Li discussed the impact that the Chinese Garden has had in not just Pasadena but globally as well.

Cathy Wei, a Chinese studies professor, shared her excitement about how the Liu Fang Yuan Garden contributes to the PCC community.

“I feel like her contribution to the Chinese Garden at the Huntington Library is so important,” said Wei. “And after 20 years of development, the PCC campus deserves to know about what is happening behind what we now have at the Huntington Library.”

While designing the Garden, the primary objective was to maintain the traditional Chinese elements while also being authentic to Southern California. The team hired engineers from China and imported materials and their craftsmanship from Suzhou, China. The goal was to design the garden to follow the natural landscape, such as following the land’s contour while allowing native California live oaks to remain in the final design.

“It wasn’t until the Chinese designer came to the Huntington and looked at what we… were, that he began to understand how we wanted to use our space as our expression… He, at first, said that ‘You’ve got to have a soul,’ and we felt that our soul was to be authentic… to Southern California,” said Li.

Along the way, there were challenges; including the naming of the garden as well as the integration of plants endemic to China with the already established California live oaks. The garden itself was named after a prose poem from the 3rd century, but giving the garden its name took the collaborative efforts of the Advisory Committee, a scholar, and scholars specialized in garden literature.

The garden features many installations like the Three Friends Pavilion, named after resilient plants, and the “three friends of winter”: the plum blossom, bamboo, and pine, which combined, represent resilience and are depicted in the pavilion’s ceiling.

The Love for the Lotus Pavilion symbolizes purity, and was named after a famous essay that praised the lotus for its purity and connection to Buddhism. Their Water & Cloud Hallway was created by contemporary artists with inspiration derived from the book, “The Craft of Gardens.”. The project proved to be costly, requiring a community-funded $65 million dollars raised through phases, local contributions, and generous donations from members of the community.

Since its opening in 2008, Liu Fang Yuan, has become a popular destination for festivals and cultural events, reflecting its role in community engagement and cultural expression. Center Administrator and Program Coordinator at the UCLA Asia Pacific Center and attendee of the event, Jeannie Chen emphasized the global magnitude and impact that is felt so strongly locally and internationally.

“I feel like the Huntington Library does have a lot of international visitors. Every time I visit, I hear people speaking in different languages. I see them pointing at things. For the first time ever, they are seeing these unique buildings and structures,” said Chen. “They may have seen them in other countries, but uniquely situating a Chinese Garden within Huntington, within Los Angeles, within California, is just an amazing experience. It’s a way for some people who are from China, they’ll find a piece of home.”

PCC student, Kai Sandoval expressed his admiration for the Huntington Library as a significant landmark for the Asian community and its culture.

“I think that it is really cool to have more Asian influences at the Huntington Garden, especially because I had grown up going to the Japanese garden,” said Sandoval. “But that one is, like June said, very old, and this one was collaboratively made with more Chinese and Chinese American people. So I think that really showed through the experience of the garden and I really appreciated that.”

