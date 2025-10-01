Share:

Down the brick paths of Hugus Alley, between the historic buildings of Old Town, rests a small community of businesses.

“Historic beauty and modern style make One Colorado a unique and unforgettable place in the heart of Old Pasadena,” remarks One Pasadena’s website.

Even if its name isn’t well known, most residents of Pasadena have stumbled across this famous area. Throughout the year, One Colorado hosts themed events in their square. To celebrate the start of fall, the group of stores hosted a western-themed rodeo event with free food, games, and music.

One Colorado, a collective of businesses occupying a series of old buildings in Old Town Pasadena, cultivates a community centered around publicly accessible events in Hugus Alley and its courtyard. All of the food and services for this event were provided by the businesses in the courtyard.

Last Saturday, the square came alive with the sound of country music and the smell of barbecue. The event cost $10 to enter, but each attendee was given tickets they could spend on food.

One of the main draws of the event was the activity booths. The most popular booth was for custom embroidery on bandanas provided to all attendees. There were three vintage Singer sewing machines that were embroidering the designs on the spot. There was also a stand selling cowboy hats that attendees could accessorize. If you didn’t have any western wear to bring, the event had you covered.

Another highly attended stall was the photo booth, where guests could have their photo taken and printed in front of a western background. Some of the restaurants in the area were providing free food and drinks were sold at the saloon themed bar.

The music for the event was played by the country Americana band, The Doohickies, a group—like this event—formed in Los Angeles with roots from the West. The band’s two members are Haley Spence Brown and Jack Hackett.

“We accidentally started a band,” said Brown. “We were in a comedy group together and bonded over our love of country music.”

The band was happy to play this event and bring some country life to Pasadena.

There was an open space in front of the band for anyone who wanted to boot scoot or square dance to the music.

Over the four hours of the event, many of Pasadena’s citizens filled the square. A sea of cowboy hats and a rainbow of bandanas.

“Events like these are great for our community.” said one Pasadena resident who came with his wife and two children.

The event may have lasted only a few hours, but it reminded Pasadena of the western roots that it came from. One Colorado’s rodeo was a celebration of community, and the joy of gathering together.

