In 2017, when Kat Laskey started volunteering at North Central Animal Shelter in Los Angeles, she quickly realized that the rabbit room would become her second home. While working with the dogs and cats was enjoyable for her, after seeing the neglect for the rabbits and other small animals she knew that her time as a volunteer would be best spent with them.

“I went in as a dog person,” Laskey says. “I very much still am, but when I discovered the rabbit room and how in complete neglect that corner is, I converted and decided that that would be my niche.”

Since then, Laskey, along with a small army of volunteers, has dedicated countless hours every week to spreading awareness about shelter rabbits and is on a mission to clear the cages at North Central Animal Shelter. While rabbits and other small animals like guinea pigs are often overcrowded at animal shelters, Laskey believes that the dogs and cats are usually thought of as the main event.

“The shelter is a dog and cat world,” Laskey says. “Almost every human being is a dog or cat person and that includes staff and volunteers so anyone who is at the shelter who is not a dog or cat is classified as an ‘other’ and is tucked into the corner with little to no care. If you are an ‘other’ you are just getting the leftovers of any care that’s left.”

While shelters in Los Angeles are working on being no-kill, meaning animals would not euthanized due to overcrowding, rabbits are unfortunately not included in this goal.

This is due to how, unlike dogs and cats, rabbits are classified as agricultural animals rather than domestic, meaning that there is no limit to the number of rabbits one place can own.

With rabbits being the third most populous animal in shelters, overcrowding–and euthanization—is far too common.

Further compounding this, there exists a lack of knowledge on how these animals should be cared for.

“Historically, and this is something we are still battling, people have a perception of rabbits that you can just put them in a cage or in a hutch in your backyard,” Laskey says. “You can only have four dogs but you don’t have the same limitations for rabbits, and you can’t have a dog tethered to a tree but there is no law against having a rabbit in a hutch.”

People are slowly starting to become more educated on ways to own a rabbit as a pet. Owners are opting to allow their rabbits to free roam inside of the home instead of being confined to wire cages in the backyard. Not only does keeping your rabbit inside give them protection from predators but it is great for their health, happiness and they can be fully litterbox trained.

“The new way of keeping rabbits is to have them 100% indoors, safe from predators and completely free roam,” she says.

Despite increased education about their care, Laskey emphasizes that there simply aren’t enough people who think about rescuing from a shelter or a humane society to stop rabbit overcrowding.

“The biggest challenge is that nobody goes to the shelter,” Laskey says. “I’ve realized over the years volunteering there that less than one percent of the population will ever step foot in an animal shelter. It’s just not in the majority of people’s train of thought. These shelters are tucked in undesirable neighborhoods with not a lot of foot traffic. It really is a destination, either people are going to go to the shelter or they’re not.”

Another reason for the large rabbit population is how quickly they reproduce. Female rabbits can have up to 12 bunnies per litter and, with a gestation period of 1 month, they could have multiple litters a year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Spaying and neutering rabbits is the most effective way of ensuring that there are less unwanted bunnies. Unfortunately, many rabbit owners opt out of getting their rabbits spayed and neutered due to the high cost.

“Rabbits repopulate super quickly so the importance of adopting a neutered rabbit is crucial,” Laskey says. “Not only do they repopulate super quickly, within just a few months it will be totally out of control. Behaviorally, they spray urine and they fight when they aren’t neutered. To get a rabbit neutered, because they require a specialty vet costs about $350 for a neuter and $700 and up for a spay. The prices are just so high that it’s really working against the homeless population but it’s a really good reason to adopt because when you adopt you get a vaccinated and neutered rabbit for $57.”

Fortunately, since she started volunteering at North Central Animal Shelter in 2017, the rabbit room has undergone many changes.

Thanks to Laskey, other volunteers, and social media, what was once a neglected place for overlooked animals is now a hopeful spot for rabbits to live before finding their forever home.

With the amount of rabbits entering the shelter greatly outweighing the amount getting adopted, she knew that more needed to be done to spread the word to the public about the animals. She decided to use Instagram as a way to not only spread the word about the rabbits and other small animals, but to also get donations and recruit new volunteers.

“I had a middle of the night light bulb go off and thought: what if we start an Instagram?,” Laskey says. “It’s been a total game changer, the power of social media to help animal welfare cannot be understated. Taking the time to photograph, video, create a post and share is literally a life saving move.”

Since starting the Instagram page, the rabbit room has more volunteers, supplies and adoptions. The page also shares information on rabbit care, upcoming adoption events, and daily photos and videos of the rabbits and other small animals that are available for adoption.

“When I first started, it was bare bones in that room. I was trying to buy each cage a chew toy out of my own limited budget but now I don’t even have to buy them anything anymore. I just do a post and the donations flood in. It’s gone from a bare bones room to a room with lots of tunnels and chew toys and enrichment and hidy houses and everything we need to at least have it be a comfortable environment as they await their home,” Laskey says.

With Easter just a few weeks away, bunnies are inevitably on the brain. Purchasing live rabbits as Easter gifts is not an uncommon practice.

“Easter is coming and the problem is there is a whole population of people who see animals as income producers, so while we are having this conversation there are people all over LA who are breeding rabbits in their backyard so that the bunnies are just the perfect age to start pawning off on people in March. Those people are selling their bunnies on Craigslist and downtown at Santee Alley and are often not even old enough to be separated from their moms let alone spayed or neutered,” Laskey says.

Laskey stresses that education is the most important part of owning any animal. The problem isn’t buying a bunny for Easter, it’s getting them at the wrong age and from the wrong places. Unfortunately many rabbits that are sold on Craigslist and street markets can either be sick or even inbred. There can be a great side to the impact that Easter makes, so long as it is done correctly.

“Easter creates an impact. People get Easter fever, Spring fever and bunny fever, but I think that’s good! Spring is one of our biggest adoption seasons but in my opinion as I observe how this cycle of adoptions and surrenders goes is the majority of people who are conscious enough to go to a rescue or a shelter are not usually the same group of people who are going to tire of a rabbit and surrender them a few months later,” Laskey says.

As the busy summer season quickly approaches, shelters are always on the lookout for new volunteers. Volunteering at your local shelter or humane society is a great way to further immerse yourself in animal welfare and make a difference in the lives of animals who need it the most. It is because of dedicated volunteers like Laskey that so many deserving animals are able to find their forever homes.

For more information on rabbits and rabbit care visit https://www.larabbits.org and check with your local shelter for volunteer opportunities.

North Central Animal Shelter will be holding two rabbit adoption events in the coming weeks. The events will be taking place on Saturday March 11 and Saturday April 1 from 12pm to 3pm at Rosie Bunny Bean in Highland Park. These events will not only allow you to learn more about the rabbits currently for adoption but are also great educational opportunities for anyone looking for more information on rabbit care. For more information visit the North Central Animal Shelter rabbit Instagram.