Before formally introducing himself and delving into his presentation about his life and the opportunities for success in which he took advantage of despite being an undocumented migrant, poet Yosimar Reyes reads a poem of his entitled “Undocumented Joy.” The poem expresses Reyes’ inability to accurately remember the exact moment he crossed the border and the direct impacts of crossing the border at such a young age. The poem set the tone of the presentation, giving some insight on the source of his embracement of his undocumented status.

“I cross without the trauma latching onto my body, I cross unscarred,” Reyes recited.

Despite the topics of illegal immigration and the LGBTQ community being such divisive subjects in today’s American landscape, it doesn’t stop Reyes, who happens to be an undocumented immigrant who identifies as queer, from radiating anything but pride and joy.

Originally hailing from Guerrero, Mexico, Reyes crossed the border with his grandmother in 1991 at the age of 3. Reyes came to the U.S. to reunite with his mother, who had immigrated a year prior, but found himself on the east side of San Jose, away from his mother and living with his abuela.

“I was destined to be an overachiever, because while people were getting potty trained, I was breaking laws,” Reyes said.

Like many other children, Reyes grew up reading classics such as “Ferdinand the Bull” and “Charlotte’s Web.” He described himself as a child who simply loved reading. It wasn’t until he was a sophomore in high school where he had a teacher encourage him to enter a youth poetry competition. unsure on whether to participate, the works of Reinaldo Arenas pushed him over the edge. And so Reyes wrote his first poem at the age of 16.

Even with his poem submitted, Reyes still felt unsure about presenting his poem due to his queerness.

“They wanted me to come up and read it in front of people,” Reyes said. “I remember my queerness was an issue for me all the time, cause I grew up in the hood. And so I didn’t want to read it cause I knew, ‘Oh my voice is gonna sound weird.’ So I didn’t read it. I just submitted it and didn’t show up.”

Regardless, Reyes won the contest and a small sum of money, which further motivated his drive to continue writing poetry.

“At the end of the day, I realized that what I want my work to do, is to be like that shot of motivation, or that shot that our communities need to keep going forward, despite all of the noise,” he said.

Undocumented entrepreneurship continues to motivate Reyes, citing research which shows that a good portion of undocumented families who immigrate to the U.S. start their own businesses. Reyes mentioned that due to living in a community filled with undocumented immigrants, he witnessed his fellow undocumented peers find a way to make a living, despite their unrecognized status.

“That’s one of the beautiful things that I discovered about my community,” Reyes said. “We have this way of making money, even though we were low income, there’s some way that you just hustle.”

Ultimately, Reyes has made the most out of what many would consider to have been a hard life. To this day, Reyes cares for his elderly grandmother, now 90 years old. He has been her translator since childhood, and she has been his primary caretaker. He constantly asks her about positive aspects of her life to stray away from the rough nature of her past.

“Those parts are also very important for me,” Reyes said, “to remind her that life is supposed to be pleasurable, it’s supposed to be enjoyable. You’re not in this world to suffer.”

