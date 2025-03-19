Share:

The year is 1938. A young man attending PCC stepped onto the football field and set a record for the most touchdowns and points in a season, which would stand for 63 years.

Later, he broke his brother’s national community college record for the longest broad jump in Track and Field, not only making history in PCC’s Football and Track and Field team but as well as the Basketball and Baseball teams. That young man was none other than the legendary Jackie Robinson. Now this 2024-2025 season, our athletes have once again made a historic mark in their sport.

To showcase the remarkable achievements of our PCC athletes this season, the Shatford Library has transformed their rotunda into an exhibit called The Champions Room, filled with team/player spotlights and photos, team information, full display cases, and life size player cutouts honoring PCC Football, Women and Men’s Soccer, Women Volleyball, and Cross Country.

PCC’s soccer midfielder, Charlie Gallardo is one of the athletes who got her very own spotlight in the Champions Room. She highlighted the honor it was to be displayed along with her team.

“Everytime I walk into the library I have to see my face,” said Gallardo. “It’s kind of a surprise, but it’s cool to see all of the achievements that me, my teammates, and other sports have accomplished. I heard this is the first time they’ve done something like this so it’s amazing to see everything being displayed”.

Our football team had their first undefeated season since 1974 with a historic record of 11-0 becoming Pacific conference champions, American championship bowl winners, and ranking #16 in the state. The women’s soccer team are conference champions with a record of 19-2-2 having reach as high in the California Community College Athletic Association state rankings at #2. The Women’s volleyball team are conference co-champions. Women’s water polo featured spotlights on centerLuna Encinas and defender/attacker Mariassa Granadas. Cross Country was also featured with Ashley Sosa, who raced in the 3C2A state cross country championships last November.

The idea to commemorate PCC athletes through an exhibit originated from library staff member, Theo Van Joolen and was executed with the help of the Dean of Kinesiology, Health and Athletics, Timi L. Brown. The exhibit was ready for show beginning in the winter session and it continued to attract attention from campus recruits, coaches, and students alike before being removed the second week of the Spring semester.

The Champions Room exhibit highlights the years of dedication and perseverance of PCC athletes as they continue to reach higher echelons of athletic achievements at the college.

PCC football’s defensive back, Cedric Allen was a part of one of the teams being honored in the Champions Room. He stressed that being a part of the team was more than just an extracurricular activity.

“We sacrifice an extra amount of our lives to this school, we sacrifice a lot of time, hard work, dedication, blood and sweat for this school, we do a lot more than just extra curricular sports, it’s a lifestyle that takes over” Allen said.

Not only does the Championship Room expose the work of the athletes but of the athletic department as a whole. It takes an entire group to continue the motivation and bring the feeling of family that allows for the athletes to do their best on and off the field.

PCC’s athletic director, Jaclyn Johnson is a part of the athletic department and shares with great delight that she is proud of her athletes for all they’ve accomplished this season.

“It means everything to me, because it puts them, our athletes, in a shining light, that’s why I’m here to do what I do, because I want to make sure our athletes are seen.” said Johnson.

The exposure serves as a reminder to the community that the resources, support, and staff are working everyday to ensure a smooth season with great outcomes. As for future and current athletes the rotunda stands for motivation to continue to strive for excellence for their current team and potential future in athletics. They could be among one of the future athletes inducted in PCC Sports Hall of Fame alongside Jackie Robinson.

PCC softball right and left fielder, Elizabeth Avalos, shares gratitude for the exposure the Champions room is bringing to all PCC athletes.

“A lot of athletes in Community College work hard, people think that they are less than a regular college. There’s athletes that didn’t get exposure, that wanted to stay close to home, or don’t have financial aid to get them to Universities so it’s important to recognize our hard work.”

