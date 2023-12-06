Just 15,000 years ago redwood trees were common in the Los Angeles basin. The climate was cool and moist, and saber tooth cats, dire wolves, giant ground sloths, and coyotes roamed the forests.

By about 1970 when the coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) was planted in the quad at PCC, the climate in Southern California was considerably warmer and drier, and much less hospitable to the tree whose natural habitat is now limited to a slice of Northern California and southern Oregon where it receives year-round moisture from coastal fog.

Despite its doomed origins, this tree thrived on the campus of PCC for fifty years, until it sickened, died, and was removed last month.

“Unfortunately, in the last five years or so with the real hot summers, not to mention the very strict water restrictions in Southern California, it suffered terribly,” PCC grounds supervisor Daryl Montgomery said in an email. “We tried for over a year to bring it back to life, but it died slowly.”

It should be noted that while strict water restrictions have indeed been in place in Southern California, there are exceptions to preserve the health of trees.

“We encourage you to continue watering trees, as it will take more water to replace a mature tree than to keep it alive,” California Water Service advises in its frequently asked questions.

Even with the current one-day watering schedule from Pasadena Water and Power, exceptions are in place for tree care.

The grounds crew has preserved the massive trunk as rugged natural benches in the quad and plans to replace the tree with a more appropriate species.

“We are going to plant a tree native to the area soon in its place,” Montgomery said.

In its current native range, the coast redwood can live for 2000 years and grow as tall as a 40-story building, its shallow roots spreading wide and mingling with its neighbors in vast forests of trees.

But its water needs are significant. Biology faculty member Russell di Fiori manages to keep a small grove of 117-year-old redwoods alive in his yard.

“I…spend quite a lot on water to keep them going,” he said.

First-year student, Kayla Palacios, didn’t know the redwood tree that lived in the quad, but on Wednesday afternoon, she sat in the shade of the buildings where it had thrived before she was born, enjoying the little patch of nature left in its wake.

“I always see a bunch of squirrels around the tree trunks,” she said. “I’m into nature. Anything that’s flowers…trees…makes me very excited and happy.”

Seamus Bozeman contributed to reporting.