[From the Editor’s Desk, 2024: You saw our World Series watch party, right? With Dodger fever running in our veins, we decided to look through the Courier Archives from the legendary Dodgers 80s. 2024 Freddie Freeman is the new 1988 Kirk Gibson, after all. Well, our 80’s colleagues let us down this time. No Dodgers coverage in ’88, can you believe it? We found this, though, which is still a fun look at MLB coverage in our pages. The Courier sports page in 1983 was keeping an eye on the playoff picture, and was optimistic about the Dodgers’ chances in that October. Credit to our analyst, the Dodgers would in fact defeat the Atlanta Braves, as this story predicts. If only they had gone further…]

September 23, 1983

Dodgers Still On Top

As the Major League regular season winds down, the teams that will be in the play-offs are becoming more recognizable. In the National League West, it looks as if it will come down to either the Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves. Wednesday, the Dodgers had a three and one half game lead over Atlanta, with games remaining in the season.

The Dodger advantage could vanish or increase very quickly because tonight Los Angeles starts a three game series with the Braves in Atlanta.

Many thought the Houston Astros might have a remote chance of taking the division championship from Atlanta or L.A. After losing to the Dodgers Monday night, any chances of Houston taking the N.L. West are doubtful. Wednesday, Houston was six and one half games behind the Dodgers.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Atlanta did not do well last weekend, losing two games out of three to the Padres in Atlanta. The Dodgers are on top of the N.L. West because of tremendous pitching Jerry Reuss had a five game winning streak until Sunday when the Dodgers lost to the Giants.

The Dodgers have however, not fared well against left-handed pitchers this season, with a record of 9-19 against southpaws.

Los Angeles gained a half a game over Atlanta Monday night when they beat Houston, but then lost that advantage with a lost to the Astros Tuesday.

If the Dodgers are to capture their division, they have to win the series with Atlanta which begins tonight. To achieve this they will need good performances from Fernando Valenzuela and Reuss on the mound, clutch hitting from Steve Sax, Ken Landreaux or Mike Marshall, and clutch defensive plays from Marshall, Landreux, Sax and the non-starters.

The Chicago White Sox clinched the title things up in the American League West last Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago ran away from everyone in their division by more than 15 games.

Chicago has been awesome since taking sole possession of the Western Division on July 25. Since then the team has had a record of 40-14. There is little doubt that Chicago will be the team to beat when the American League play-offs begin early in October.

The California Angels are 24 games behind and just playing out the remainder of the season. California had a record of 66 wins and 5 losses as of last Wednesday .

The National League East is still very much in the air with the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Montreal Expos by two games. The Phillies seem to be peaking at the right time.

Philadelphia completed a game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The Philies then beat the Chicago Cubs Monday night, while Montreal and St. Louis split a double-header.

The Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt is currently leading both leagues in home runs with 36. Steve Carlton leads the league in strikeouts with 249.

Things are a bit more concrete in the American League East as to who will most likely win the division. The Baltimore Orioles hold a seven and a half game lead over the Detroit Tigers Oriole bats are swinging in September especially the one of Eddie Murray Murray has 104 runs on the season. In September alone, Murray is batting 323 with three home runs and 11 RBI’s.

