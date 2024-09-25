Share:

[Editor’s Desk, 2024: When we reached the 1930s in this by-the-decade retrospective, we knew we wanted to find a story about Jackie Robinson. The college and city are both rightly proud of Robinson having been from here, but how much of that was obvious hindsight? We were concerned that our past articles might have been part of the racist system that marginalized black athletes. Did our historical peers respect Robinson as they should have? It turns out, the sports writers in our past knew talent when they saw it, and we had multiple stories praising Jackie to choose from. Since this retrospective is just as much about Courier history as it is PCC, we’ve chosen to reprint this special column where our sports writers gave Jackie our very own award. Note that we were the Bulldogs back then, not yet Lancers!]

June 4, 1938

ROBISON GIVEN ‘MOST OUTSTANDING’ AWARD

The most Outstanding All-Around Athlete of the Year—that is the title of honor conferred upon Jackie Robinson by the Chronicle Sports Page. If the page had been naming the greatest all-around athlete ever to attend PJC [Pasadena Junior College], Jackie would also have captured this honor.

What has Jackie done to merit this award? That is a question easily answered. About all we need to say is that he was proclaimed as one of the most outstanding participants in Southern California in each of the four major sports; football, basketball, track, and baseball. In all of them, he was a champion.

In football he came back late in the season after being out with a broken foot to steal the show and prove the finest open field runner in junior college circles. His sensational 70 and 80 yard touchdown runs against Cal Tech will long remain as highlights in the annual of Bulldog football.

Finishing up football Jack turned his attention toward the casaba sport where he fell just short of being high point man in Southern California, sinking baskets for more than 100 points. Everyone knows of his broadjumping talents, which made him one of the most valuable members of the Bulldog state championship track team. At Pomona he set a new national mark of 25 feet 6½ inches, and at Fresno in the state meet he set a new meet record—a record formerly held by his brother Mack.

There was no other alternative for the men who picked the all-Southern California baseball team than to award Jackie the shortstop position. His record in the sport was perhaps even a little more brilliant than in any other. No matter where the ball was hit in left field direction, Jackie could always be counted on to be right on top of it, and when it came to making runs he was unexcelled in any league. Struck out only three times in the season he crossed the plate more than any other man in the Southland.

With a record like this it is little wonder why Jackie was picked. It might ben [sic] mentioned that his nearest competitor was Bill Busik, who starred in both football and basketball.

Providing Jack can keep himself out of Plaster of Paris, Pasadena should look forward to another of its brilliant seasons, when the league opens in September.

Congratulations to Jack Robinson—The Most Outstanding All-Around Athlete of the Year!

