At the Hastings Ranch Vroman’s, at 9pm, 2 weeks before Christmas, a single snowflake remains on their Giving Tree. The snowflake bears the Christmas wish of a 4-year-old named Matthew who wants a gift card for clothes, shoes, lego sets, or a bicycle. For 20% off, a customer can buy Matthew his gift card to be delivered by local non-profit interfaith organization, Friends In Deed.

Since 1894, Friends In Deed has operated out of Pasadena, and their main goal is to provide services to homeless and at-risk families and individuals. Over the last 125 years, FID’s goals and services have evolved along with the needs of their community but one constant has remained: the desire to provide essential and immediate value to their neighbors.

In recent years, they have increased their reach and serve more people across Pasadena. Ryan Greer, FID’s Senior Director of Programs attributes much of the organization’s recent growth to its volunteers, donors, partners, and the community at large.

“We’re all connected in this work just as we’re connected in life,” Said Greer. “To me, Friends In Deed is a celebration of that fact, which is why I’m so proud to be a part of this work.”

The organization offers five main programs that contribute to the well being for the citizens of our community; The Women’s Room (TWR), Street Outreach & Housing, Eviction Prevention & Rental Assistance (EPRA), Food Pantry, and Bad Weather Supplies (BWS) are what Friends

In Deed focuses on in order to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged people in Pasadena.

Some of these programs spawn their own sub-programs. Out of FID’s massive food pantry, they operate smaller initiatives like Operation Gobbler, operated over Thanksgiving and their Back to School Backpack Giveaway program.

One of these programs, run seasonally, is their “Giving Tree” event every year in Pasadena in which ornaments with the names and wishes of disadvantaged children are available for people to pick and buy the child’s wishes. This year, local bookstore Vroman’s held a giving tree in collaboration with Friends In Deed.

“We’ve done it basically the whole time I’ve been here,” said Vroman’s employee, Sophie Goldstein, “So since 2020. And every year, all the stars are gone. Like, usually, people buy every single one.”

The gifts will be delivered by Friends In Deed to the children who requested them on Christmas, allowing anyone who wants to play Santa Claus for a child in need. Requests are varied and range from books, games, bicycles, to simple giftcards. Often, when making donations to charities for Christmas, people are having to do them blind. What’s unique about The Giving Tree program, is that there’s a real child tied to each on the other end of every wish.

“Not every kid puts a book on their Christmas list, so customers can also buy, like, Target giftcards,” said Goldstein.

Customers were delightedly participating in the event, excited to make a child’s Christmas a good one.

“It’s Christmas,” said Paige Smith, who grabbed a snowflake off the tree and purchased it along with her own books and a pair of socks for her work’s White Elephant gift exchange, “And this is cool because you can actually get a kid exactly what they want.”

After 125 years of service, Friends In Deed continues to give back to their community, aiming to relieve the disadvantaged citizens of Pasadena.

“The most important feedback we receive, however, is from those we serve.” Said Greer, “As we always want to make sure we are responding with compassion, connection, and dignity to everyone we meet.”