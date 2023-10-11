Aaron Preacher sat on a bench and observed the sculpture garden that is placed inside the Norton Simon Museum on Friday, Oct. 8th. Preacher brought his 5-year-old daughter who ran around the garden of the outdoor museum for which he used to work.

He and his wife back then had taken their daughter all the time to Norton Simon when she was born, but now that things have opened up again post-pandemic, he wanted to see if she was interested. This Friday is special for Preacher and for all guests. Today is free Friday here at Norton Simon Museum.

“We came here four times a week when she was born…it was a good place when she was a baby to walk the stroller around,” said Preacher while opening fruit snacks for his daughter. “I just wanted to see if she still liked coming here so we decided to take advantage of the free day.”

The first Friday of every month from 4-7 p.m., the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena offers free admission to the public. The museum also offers free admission to children, Norton Simon members, and college students with I.D. cards whenever the museum is open.

The inauguration of Free Friday was back in 2003. It was made to allow citizens of Pasadena the time and affordability to see the museum and be inspired. Free Friday was paused for two years during the pandemic.

“We paused the program during Covid obviously and about two years after we resumed operations during the Covid pandemic,” Said Leslie Denk, VP of External Affairs at Norton Simon Museum. “We relaunched the first free Friday on July 1st of this year.”

The museum was created in 1922 as the Pasadena Art Institute and was founded “to establish and maintain a museum and library of art as well as to encourage the study of fine arts.” The museum’s history for decades had a variety of name changes, relocations, and even monetary issues which appeared at one time to be unsustainable to keep open. However, established art collector Norton Simon, took interest in the established art exhibition and library.

Simon wanted to find a permanent home for his art collection, and in early 1974 he made a tentative deal with the museum’s trustees. After a year of renovations, the museum was reopened on Mar. 1, 1975, as the Norton Simon Museum of Art at Pasadena.

Today, the museum has six different exhibits, an outdoor sculpture garden, two levels, and a theater to watch films and documentaries. The venue hosts a variety of different paintings, sculptures, and installations for guests to experience and be inspired. The artists that the Norton Simon Museum keeps in their collection are a who’s who of renowned artists. Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Degas, and Monet are a few of the many artists whose artwork can be displayed.

First-time Norton Simon Museum visitors were discovered on Oct. 8h and took advantage of the free day. High school teacher Sonya Egan was with her partner Jesus Villa and sat next to the pond within the sculpture garden and took in the wonderful composition and design of the garden and museum as a whole.

“It’s beautiful, I’m so surprised that we have so many amazing works of art like here in Pasadena in my own backyard,” Egan said. “For the size it has so many like world-renowned pieces of art, I think that’s really unique about it.”

Long-time Norton Simon Museum member Cynthia Beale joined the fun on Friday at the Norton Simon Museum with her friend Lynnette Adams and expressed her support for the museum for twenty years. Before and after the pandemic, she and her colleagues did sketches of the art displayed around the museum.

“A whole group of people met and we go in and sketched the museum and come out,” Beale said. “It’s a world-class art museum, they have the best of everything here.”

Her friend Adams concurred.

“It’s just a lovely way to spend a Friday like happy hour time, and that’s it,” Adams said.

A mixed combination of artworks and decades are displayed inside the main hall that is Norton Simon’s own collection. One that drew the attention of the guests was Edouard Manet’s “The Ragpicker” in the 19th-century wing.

Another popular gem for museum-goers was Edgar Degas’s “Little Dancer, Aged Fourteen” in the 19th century wing as well. The piece is one of the more popular sculptures at the Norton Simon Museum. The sculpture of a little girl stands alone in the dark room standing with a focus light squarely on the sculpture and demanding viewers’ attention.

“Accustomed to representations that idealized human form, the public had mixed reactions to the graphic portrayal of an adolescent dance student, dressed in real clothing,” said the museum’s description of the piece.

Denk mentioned how museumgoers would compliment not just the variety of artworks at Norton Simon but the size of the museum was a perfect fit with the right amount of artwork placed inside.

“The Norton Simon Museum is a great size to spend two hours walking through the galleries,” Denk said. “I think it’s a terrific way to engage with this art collection in this space that is certainly special.”

Preacher, while looking at his daughter next to him, thought the museum was unique for something else, Norton Simon.

“This is Norton Simon’s personal collection, you’re not looking at a large index of like art throughout the ages,” Preacher said. “I feel like it’s a more intimate, personal museum than other museums out there.”