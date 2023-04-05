The lights dim at seven in the evening inside a sold-out Westerbeck Recital Hall just south of the Pasadena City College campus. Walking in from stage right were Dr. Phillip Young and Dr. Jocelyn Chang welcomed with a round of applause. Dr. Young wore a standard tuxedo and Dr. Chang wore a chic gradient dress that started from black and ended in pure white. They sat down together playing on just one Steinway & Sons grand piano with Dr. Young playing on the lower keys and Dr. Chang on the higher keys. This style of play is called “Piano Four Hands.”

The first set they played was Johannes Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances, WoO 1” and both performers immediately demonstrated their skills together. The end of Hungarian Dance is called “Allegro-Vivace”, which made you feel like you wanted to get up and dance yourself. The piece ended and both were given a round of applause by the audience attending.

Dr. Young then said that Brahms was not Hungarian but drew inspiration from “Gypsy-style music during his time in Hungary.”

PCC’s Music Department presented a music event called “Four By Five” featuring PCC music professors Dr. Phillip Young and Dr. Jocelyn Chang on Saturday, April 1, 2023. They showcased their talents in front of students, alumni, faculty, and many guests on this calm Saturday inside Westerbeck Recital Hall at PCC.

According to the program given out to the attendees, all of the proceeds will go to the PCC Piano Foundation Fund.

The program for the concert writes, “The Piano Foundation Fund allows the Keyboard Studies Program to both finance projects the district is not able to fund and to develop innovative opportunities for its students.”

Dr. Young then went on to explain his next musical arrangement called “Six Pieces Ukrainiennes, Op. 71” by Theodore Akimenko. Dr. Young talked about Akimenko saying he was a Ukrainian composer who was Russian-trained and developed a strong Ukrainian Identity. During the Bolshevik revolution, he moved to Paris, France to make a career in composing.

After the description, Dr. Young and Dr. Chang sat back down to play “Six Pieces Ukrainiennes, Op. 71”, featuring all 6 pieces. “Dumka”, “Do Tanzu” (Before Dance), “Pisnya” (Song), “Vesilla” (Wedding), “Listopod” (November), and “Gretchaniki” (Buckwheat Cakes) were all played by both performers and set the tone and theme of Ukrainian nationalism through music in the way Akimenko wanted to be played.

After receiving another round of applause from the audience, Dr. Young went on and described the next set by Igor Stravinsky featuring three movements from “Petrouchka.” Petrouchka is the story of a Russian clown puppet who falls in love with the ballerina puppet but, in order to win her love, he must fight the Moor puppet. In the end, the Moor kills Petrouchka, the clown at the tragic end of the tale. It’s important to note, that throughout this performance, Dr. Young does all of the talking, and Dr. Chang is mostly quiet.

“Petrouchka” was upbeat with a dance-like rhythm that kept the audience intrigued about what would happen next. The last piece in the set was called “The Shrovetide Fair”, in which both performers, especially Dr. Chang demonstrated their precise fingering technique with a fast pace and complex ending.

After another round of applause, there was a 10-minute intermission. During that time, many guests were eager to share their thoughts on the night.

“I think it really shows the skill set of the two performers and really all the work they put in,” said Jordan Fong, a second-year piano major, who was in awe of the talent the two professors have displayed tonight while also being professors. “That shows the commitment and skill level that they have coming into this performance.”

Intermission ends and people arrive back to the auditorium with now two grand pianos, one for each performer. Both Dr. Young and Dr. Chang enter the stage and Dr. Young explained the next piece was “Suite No. 2” by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Dr. Young mentioned how tall Rachmaninoff was, standing at 6’6″, making him one of the tallest composers of all time. Young spoke about how Igor Stravinsky once defined him “as a six foot and half scowl.”

All four pieces of “Suite No. 2” were played from the Introduction piece to Waltz, Romance, and finally Tarantella, all sounding exquisite with every piece telling a story through music as if Rachmaninoff himself was there in person.

In the end, both professors received a standing ovation. Before they ended the evening, Dr. Young went on to mention that April 1, was Rachmanioff’s birthday. No fooling around! In honor of his birthday, the duo celebrated with one of Rachmanioff’s well-known pieces “Vocalise”. Both went back to the original piano four hands style.

The post-event reception was in the other room where they served water, coffee, and cookies. Jacqueline Rasmussen, PCC alumni and now a senior at USC attended the event, was a former student of both professors and continued to admire their talents.

“These two faculty are some of my biggest mentors, I’m a pianist and the program was awesome,” Rasmussen said. “One thing that I learned, silence can be really powerful. There’s music in silence.”

Wayne Yang attended the event and enjoyed the night of music and inspiration.

“This is my first time here and I really liked the program, felt inspired,” Yang said.

Zackary Graff, Manager for the Center of the Arts event at PCC, spoke about the performers tonight who are also faculty for the piano department at PCC.

“We were a sold-out house, full capacity which doesn’t always happen at Westerbeck so it’s really exciting,” Graff said. “This is a showcase of the talent of our piano faculty…and what they bring and share with their students here at the college.”

On April 5th, 2023, Dr. Phillip Young responded through email about why the event was named Four by Five.

“The program was called four by five because there are four hands, playing with five fingers,” Dr. Young said, explaining the style of play.

Dr. Young also went on through email, why he and Dr. Chang decided to plan the concert.

“It allows us to give our students this repertoire that most likely they have never had the opportunity to hear live,” Dr. Young said. “To inspire our students to reach higher.”