Pasadena, California, the city of roses. From the Rose Parade to the Rose Bowl, the Robinson brothers, and more. Pasadena has a rich, diverse history, but how much of that history is forgotten?

The Community Police Oversight Commission of Pasadena hosted a presentation titled “Pasadena Seen and Unseen: A Historical Perspective” by former NAACP Pasadena president Gary L. Moody on Wed. Jan. 25 at Robinson Park Recreation Center.

It was a full house, filled with media personnel including Pasadena Media, Police Chief of Pasadena Eugene Harris, members of the city council, and Pasadena residents.

Before Mr. Moody went on stage, he spoke to PCC and explained why it was important to him for Pasadena to watch his presentation.

“To show a part of the Black history of Pasadena that is unseen as well as seen to give a perspective based upon my life and the people that affected me in my 72 years in Pasadena,” Moody said.

Moody began the presentation with a description of who he is and what he feels towards the city of Pasadena.

“I want you to know that being a Pasadenian is something that is two-sided. There’s a good side and a not-so-good side.”

He described his family’s history, going back to his great grandparents who were residents in 1920.

Moody began with a slide titled “Birth of a City” about the history of the first travelers to Pasadena from the Indiana Colony.

After the 1873 recession, many investors pulled out of the deal, so Daniel Berry changed the Indiana Colony group to the Southern California Orange Grove Association to make the investments needed for the deal to go through. The group was officially set on Jan 31. 1874.

Two travelers, Daniel Berry, and Thomas Elliot came to Southern California to seek a warmer climate for settlers from Indiana. After Berry and Elliot met with Judge Benjamin Eaton and Benjamin Davis “Don Benito” Wilson was able to negotiate near the San Pasqual area which is now called Arroyo Seco.

The presentation continued with many highlights of Pasadena buildings and monuments, including the Rose Bowl, which, unlike most other stadiums in the nation, is publically owned by the city of Pasadena and its residents.

While it is great to accentuate the positives of Pasadena’s history, as Moody said at the beginning of the presentation, Pasadena is two-sided. One story Moody presented is the Mill’s Place riot of 1885 that occurred off Colorado Blvd. Chinese immigrants lived in that part of the city for years.

In 1885, a white person threw stones at a Chinese laundry, hit a kerosene lamp, and set the building on fire. The next day, the city banned Chinese immigrants from living in the central portion of the city.

He then quoted the old Pasadena newspaper, Pasadena Valley and Union, which at the time published articles that Chinese people were an “objectionable class” who “ought to be restricted”.

Moody also spoke with great sadness about the Internment Camps during World War II that were near Santa Anita. At the time, Moody’s mother was a student at Pasadena City College (at the time, called Pasadena Junior College), where the school’s bungalows were used as internment camps. Some of her friends were inside those camps.

“She would go to the fence and see some of her friends behind that fence,” said Moody with a more direct tone in his voice, while the crowd let out a sigh of disappointment about the history behind the internment camps.

Moody continued his presentation by focusing on the riot and insurrection in Pasadena High School on May 1, 1969.

He asked the crowd if anybody knew about that moment in Pasadena High, only a few nodded in response while most were curious about what happened that day. Moody said that while the white people called the scene a riot, Moody recalls the event being an insurrection Moody gets personal and emotional because he was there that day. Student at PCC is asked for help by the students at the high school.

Moody presented excerpts from the L.A. Times on May 1, 1969, which read that students were being disturbed by the growing negro population at Pasadena High School and that there were pamphlets under the heading “Revolt”.

“To this day, Pasadena High School is still trying to let down that one day on May the first 1969,” expresses Moody in disappointment.

Moody discussed a new group of Pasadenans called the New Crew of 2013, where Moody’s son and his generation are taking up the mantle to talk about the Black history of Pasadena.

He then said, “Diversity? Pasadena has been a diverse city since its inception. The only key is that only a part of it was revealed. So the part that has been seen throughout the world, people will come to Pasadena and say, ‘There [are] Black people in Pasadena?’.”

As the presentation went into the late evening, he extended his knowledge to the public that there have been families, including his, that have been in the city for 100 years.

“I’m still here, don’t know how long,” said Moody. He then touted the NAACP for their community services and continuing working towards justice in the Black community.

He finished the presentation by being proud of his roots, where he came from, and the city he grew up in.

“Thank God that I am an indigenous Pasadenean! Thank God that I am still here left to tell the story! Thank God for the people that have come before me! And thank God for the people who will come behind me! Praise God thank you.”