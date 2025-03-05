Share:

Before the effects of the disastrous Eaton fire, PCC’s science village was home to an aeroponic garden planted and cared for by Agricultural Plant Sciences (AGPS), Botany, and Environmental Science classes that would have donated crops to Lancer Pantry.

However, contamination from the fire unfortunately destroyed the garden, leading to the crops being removed.

The garden planned to provide fresh organic produce for Lancer Pantry, while the science village served as both a hub for various learning activities and a community space, fostering hands-on learning experiences. Students were involved in planting, cultivating, and harvesting produce using an aeroponic garden system.

“It’s a system that has a large tank of water, and each tower has a pond pump that pushes water up through a showerhead-like device, misting the roots,” explains Professor Katharina Rodriguez, chair of Life Sciences. “It activates every 30 minutes for two minutes, keeping the roots moist with water. There’s also a nutrient medium, allowing us to grow a large amount of food without soil, using about 1/10 of the water that would be needed for traditional soil-based growing.”

The garden, planted in the fall, yielded lettuce, kale, and arugula, thriving until the Eaton fire. Due to the ash, soot, and chemicals from the fire, the crops had to be removed, as they were no longer safe for consumption. The Science Division plans to replant the garden and provide students with new hands-on learning opportunities.

“We are committed to restoring this valuable resource and plan to have students replant the garden, integrating it into their upcoming class projects,” said Veronica Jaramillo, Dean of the Natural Sciences Division. “The positive impact of this garden on student learning is a priority. It has proven to significantly engage students and help them apply plant science principles practically.”

The donation process was straightforward: the science village would receive produce bags from Lancer Pantry, clean the crops thoroughly, and then bag them individually for donation through a new program they were testing.

“Fresh produce usually has a quick turnaround because it’s in high demand,” said Francesca Pezzali, Lancer Pantry Coordinator. “We typically see it all go within the week, but we’ve only done it twice with the garden, so it’s still a new program for us.”

There is an increased need for food resources, especially as more students have been using the pantry after the fires. Pezzali was unaware that the Eaton fires destroyed the gardens.

“I think that sounds awful,” she said. “I definitely think, especially post fires, food is definitely a very high resource that’s needed right now.”

Lancer Pantry receives additional support from the LA Food Bank, which has helped meet the higher demand for food. Students can visit once a week for full-service access to up to 10 items, or they can pick up three snack items and a drink three times a week, provided they show a physical student ID.

“We always accept donations,” Pezzali added. “They’re a great way for the community to help out. We’ll take fresh produce, dry goods, and food that’s not expired.”

After decontaminating the system, Professor Rodriguez hopes to have the aeroponic garden replanted by next month. The crops will be nurtured through the spring and summer, and any produce harvested will be donated to Lancer Pantry.

