For most, grocery shopping is part of a household’s weekly routine. Walking the aisles of the local Ralphs grabbing milk, eggs, and cereal becomes a mindless activity, but what happens when the price tag on the products causes you to do a double take?

According to Time, grocery prices have increased by nearly 11.8% in the last year. This price increase affects staple items, spanning from bread to milk to chicken.

While the exact cause of the increase in price is unknown, it is speculated that there are many factors at play–such as a recovering economy post-COVID or weather-related issues causing manufacturing delays, while some experts believe that the price increases are simply a part of economic inflation.

For PCC student Jae Leyva, seeing the increased prices of eggs and chicken required her and her family to decide which groceries were worth the added expense.

“Eggs and chicken prices have gone up, because of that we have had to cut back on a lot of what we have previously gotten. We are stocking up on things that last a while like pasta, beans and rice.”

Groceries aren’t the only thing with a higher price tag. In 2022, California gas prices hit a record high with a gallon costing upwards of $8. Although prices are starting to get back to normal, carpooling, and public transit seem to be a more affordable option for college students.

“I’ve been taking public transit for the past 2 or 3 semesters,” states Leyva. “I try to, whenever I can.”

With food prices rising, going out to dinner or to social events now requires more thought and a bigger budget.

According to Restaurant, food away from home prices have increased roughly 8.3% between December 2021 and December 2022.

Many restaurants and local businesses are still recovering from the economic effects of COVID as well as a staffing shortage. An increase in price of ingredients also forces restaurants to increase their menu prices in order to make a profit.

For some, going out to eat may have been a regular occurrence, but might now only be reserved for special occasions.

“I have to be very careful when I go out with friends. If we are getting lunch I need to think about who’s paying, and how much we are getting. I have had to get a meal and share with a friend,” states Leyva.

One of the most interesting ways that food price increase can be seen is in the fast food industry. Most people tend to associate fast food with being affordable and an easy go-to when grocery prices are too high. According to Delish, fast food prices rose by nearly 13% in 2022, taking the convenience away from fast food for some. In California, not only are food chains raising their prices in response to ingredients becoming more expensive, but also due to an increase in minimum wage and employee benefits.

“I’ve noticed price increases in fast food, which is where me and my friends tend to go. I’ve had to start eating out less,” PCC student Rojen Queral shares.

Luckily for PCC students, the campus has many resources that can help in these difficult times where food may be harder to budget for. The Lancer Pantry is a resource that provides students with any food insecurity a place to get food items as well as information about other food related resources in the area. To find the Lancer Pantry and other resources please go to the Lancer CareCenter located at L-108 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.