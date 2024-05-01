Share:

If you’re angling to spend more time with like-minded piscary participants, hone in your knot tying skills, or just really want a new hobby, the PCC Fishing club is ready to reel you in.

Established in late 2018, the club has functioned as a space where fishing aficionados meet weekly to learn about the various species of aquatic life they typically find, whether that’s in fresh or saltwater.

“Really, the fishing club is for anyone, if you’re just a weekend warrior and want to get started or even get into it, by all means that’s who we want the most,” said club president Gustavo Sanchez. “But if you’re someone who wants to just hang out with other fishermen, go out on fishing trips and that kind of stuff, again that’s what the club is for, so you can meet people, get that community going.”

The club has already gone on three fishing trips this semester with a fourth currently underway, according to Sanchez. Trips include pier fishing, which are usually easier to plan as they’re typically open to anyone with a fishing license, and boat trips—like their next excursion on the Spitfire vessel in Marina Del Rey—but they require much more preparation including booking the boat itself and financing the outing.

Meetings are held every Thursday at 4 p.m., with their most recent session on 4/25 consisted of a presentation providing the necessary information to fully make the most of their voyage on the Spitfire.

Sanchez led the presentation, informing the club of the preferred knots used on trips which include the dropper loop knot and the double surgeon’s knot, simple enough to learn for beginners, and useful for attracting a potential catch.

He went on to list the species more frequently found in the waters they’ll be visiting and which would make for a good meal should students decide to take their catch home. He also highlighted the importance of bringing a cooler along for obvious reasons.

“I come from Michigan originally where everybody was a fisherman,” said club advisor Kurt Forman. “And then I came out here and Gustavo and some of the other people were explaining fishing rules out here like they stock lakes.”

While fishing for food is definitely accepted, sports fishing is also encouraged for those who are maybe too squeamish or just wish to improve their skills. Places such as stocking fisheries provide a space for beginners just dipping their toes in the hobby.

“I grew up fishing, mostly ocean fishing which is what we talked about today in our club meeting,” said club vice president Tylr Kennedy. “I’m more recently getting back into lake and ocean fishing so when I heard about fishing club I was like, ‘Well, I guess I have to join.’”

Sanchez and Kennedy have led the club for the past year after taking over from the previous leadership, but a new captain for this ship will need to be selected for the future as Sanchez will be transferring next semester.

In the meantime, for anyone interested in a fresh experience or a welcoming community, the fishing club meets in C-333 every Thursday. Their upcoming trip is still open to any registered PCC student curious about exploring the open waters.

“Because of the club, I met most of my friends here at PCC, so that’s kind of what it’s for mainly, to make that connection. It just so happens that we all like fishing,” said Sanchez.

