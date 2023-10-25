Finding a job can be an adventure with obstacles and considerations, and trying to figure out the next career path best fits a person’s needs. This can include working hard to achieve the goal of becoming the most groundbreaking artist.

Last Monday, in the Westerbeck Recital Hall, Pasadena City College’s Visual Arts and Media division hosted an event called “Getting and Keeping a Job in the Arts.” Students had a chance to learn and consider their desired career path.

Adam J. Fowler, a founding partner of CVL Economics, spoke to students about the job market in the arts & media industry and provided statistics on jobs in film, TV, and video game industries. He gave an insight into how the industry is changing with new trends. Also, creative occupations are changing with technology, and the consumer market greatly influences the media economy. The market is famous in New York for the video game industry because of the large consumer economy. The event had a discussion centered around the best next career move in the arts.

Fowler stated that occupations in Southern California have significantly grown over the past ten years since the 2008 recession. The market went down because the economy was unstable. The media is rising with the creative market, and the gaming world is experiencing enormous growth in the arts. According to Fowler, the height of the creative profession looks great in the future, even as AI technology is rapidly changing media.

“There’s somewhat of a misperception that if you go into the arts or creative industries, you are signing up for a life of poverty, and that’s not purely the truth,” Fowler said. “That doesn’t mean you can’t navigate them quicker or better than your peers.”

Creative occupations are turning into digital and professions in the designer, and Adobe has a huge impact on design in media. The digital marketplace is becoming popular for 3D artists. And the art copy can build a marketplace online for things to sell, which can be marketable for the creative professional industry. And it’s a great opportunity to take affirmative action, such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

Joshua Gomez, a studio art major, said he wanted to know more about the job market and was considering being a graphic designer. Also, he enjoyed the event by learning about the market of studio art and hopes to become a successful artist.

“I thought there were some good ideas at the end of the event, especially when he got to the point on how to get resources and the advice of being freelance can also help my art journey,” Gomez said.

Fowler mentions that the consumer market is rising yearly because of economic change, and many people are entering new markets, such as streaming. The consumer market can help art and creative students gain income. And over the years, the market skyrocketed with media such as Twitch, Etsy, and YouTube without filling out a W-2.

Nicole Wyatt, a game design major, was excited to attend the event because she wanted to know more about finding and keeping a job in the media industry. And she is interested in one day becoming a video game designer for a video game company.

“The Event today was interesting, and I wanted to know more information about the video game industry during the event, they got into the specifics of who you should be talking to, and I think that is why many of us came to the event,” Wyatt said.