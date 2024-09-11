Share:

[Editor’s Desk, 2024: This story is reprinted from the oldest archived edition of the Courier we have: our third edition from back when we were still the Pasadena High School Chronicle. There are a few interesting anecdotes in the edition—a track meet held between faculty, a speech celebrating a personal friend of Abraham Lincoln who lived in Pasadena—but it’s hard to beat the importance of the Great War. As a part of the Courier’s past, we also found it interesting at how different journalistic practices were. “News” could be “my uncle sent me a letter about the war,” including long sections where the uncle quotes another person entirely! We chose this story because even the third-hand account shows just how starved people were for any news at all about the war, even in a Pasadena school.]

(Editorial note: In the “Chronicle” of February 4th we were given an intimate view of scenes in the European war zone, through a letter from one of our schoolmates. Again we are privileged to have a closer view of the magnificent courage of the men during battle, through a letter received by one of our Sophomores.)

Through the courtesy of Mr. Joseph Welsh we are permitted to publish extracts from a letter received by him from an uncle in Glasgow, Scotland, in which the writer tells something of conditions in England and quotes the words of an eye-witness in describing a famous charge of the Scots Grays, and one made by the Bengal Lancers, said to be one of the finest bodies of cavalry in the world.

The letter which follows was written from Glasgow, November 7, 1914.

“My Dear Nephew:

“This has been a week of alarms and tragic events. On Monday the Territorial regiments were ordered to go on active service, and the scenes in the city on the night they left are beyond my power to describe.

“The soldiers could scarcely make their way through the dense masses of people who lined the streets[.] It was a sight which will live in my memory forever.

“Regiment after regiment of infantry of the line swung past to the music of brass and pipe bags. Great masses of cavalry, miles long they seemed, followed by an immense train of artillery and transport wagons, passed for hours through crowded streets filled with cheering men and weeping women. Where they were going to we did not know, but ‘France’ and ‘Egypt’ were the names on every lip. As Turkey is now at war with the Allies, Egypt has to be defended by a large army.

“In France and Belgium the fighting has been terrible this last week, and the slaughter dreadful. The Belgian army has been almost entirely wiped out. Of 700,000 men at the start of the war, only 25,000 are still in the field, but as brave as ever. Gallent [sic] little Belgium. Her name will live in history forever.

“Among the many interesting stories from the battlefield is that of a French eye-witness of a daring feat on the part of the Scots Grays. He says:

“ ‘A diversion was imperative—a diversion that would give our gunners behind time to clear the zone of the German mitrilleuse.

“ ‘Suddenly we saw the Scots Grays, swinging around to our left. They had determined to traverse what seemed an impossible belt. Heavy guns roared, but on swept the Scots. They were irresistible. Their lives must have been charmed, for in an incredible short space of time we saw them right in the midst of the German batteries. It was Scottish sabers against German cannon, and the cannon lost. To the music of their trumpets they had charged like the heroes of Sir Walter Scott. Neither ditch nor barbed wire could stop them. We could see them slay the gunners and spike the guns. It all took exactly ten minutes. Their mission accomplished, back they turned.

“ ‘The artillery behind the enemy awoke from its stupor and crashed out a reverberating protest. Shells tore up the ground all around the Grays, but ‘les braves Eccossais’ were too nimble and regained their lines.

“ ‘Those heroic ten minutes had enabled our gunners to extricate the guns from the mud and place them in the position on the right that they sought.’

“This shows what the French think of our famous Scots Grays, who wear on thor head dress the motto: ‘Second to None.’ They have fought in every great battle from Blenheim down to the present conflict and are upholding the honor of Scotland today as well as they ever did at Waterloo or Balaklava.”

Here the writer quotes again, probably from an English paper, in describing the charge of the Bengal Lancers.

“ ‘It happened one day when the enemy had been pressing our forces hard all along the line. Towards nightfall they kept pressing our men closer and closer, and it looked as if their dead weight alone was going to force our line back. Their plan seemed to break our line at the point where they guessed our men to be the most exhausted. Supported by artillery, a brigade of their infantry was flung at our lines. Our fire was hot enough in all conscience, but it did not seem hot enough to stop the Germans. Just when they were half way to our trenches, the Indians, who had arrived the day before and were anxious to get into the fray, were brought up. Fine fellows they looked, as they passed on their spirited charges, and our men broke into cheers. They smiled back grimly, with their eyes glancing ahead, and fingers nervously feeling their lance shafts. At the word of command they swept forward, only making a slight detour to get out of our line of fire, and then they swept into the Germans from the left like a whirlwind. The Turcos, they knew, but these men with their flashing eyes, dark skins and white gleaming teeth, not to mention their terrible keen edged lances, they could not understand. The Indians gave them no time to arrive at much understanding. With a shrill yell they rode right through the German infantry, thrusting right and left with their terrible lances and bringing a man down every time.

“ ‘The Germans broke and ran for their lives, pursued by the Lancers for about a mile.

“ ‘When the Indians came back from their charge, they were cheered wildly all along the line, but they did not seem to think they had done very much.

“ ‘It was not so exciting as pig sticking,’ said one of them.’

“My officer chum, who was wounded at the front, has come back for a spell, and came in yesterday to see me. He said he never expected to come out of the war alive. The bullets fell like rain, and it seemed impossible that anyone could escape being hit by them. They were fighting for a week, day and night, in trenches filled with water up to their knees, and shells bursting all around them.

“He said that at night the scene became one of weird splendor. The blinding searchlights sweeping the lines, and the passage of thousands of shells through the air looked like a tremendous and gorgeous display of fireworks, only amid all this beauty was the frightful din of war; cheering, yelling, swearing, and the screaming of wounded men and horses.

“Meanwhile we are all trying to be as brave and cheerful as we can, taking bad news in the same spirit as good, that is, without either elation or depression.

“Great precautions are now being taken against air ships. All the trains at night are run with blinds pulled down, and the towns on the East Coast have to put out their lights at nine o’clock each night.

“There is great distress along the East Coast among the fishermen, who cannot pursue their calling in war time. Many trawlers and fishing boats have been blown up by the floating mines with great loss of life.

“I have just received a letter from your father, also a ‘Los Angeles Times,’ which I read with great interest. I wish you would send me an illustrated American paper occasionally. They beat ours.”

