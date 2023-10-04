A showing of around fifty individuals gathered at Vroman’s Bookstore to listen to writer and professor, Evelyn McDonnell, read from different passages from her latest book release, ‘The World According to Joan Didion’, highlighting distinct events throughout Didion’s life.

Evelyn McDonnell is Loyola Marymount’s Director of Journalism and a versatile writer, similar to Didion’s versatility, in which both of their careers consist/ed of journalism, various essays, screenwriting, and noveling. McDonnell channeled her gift and passion for writing into a novel honoring the iconic journalist, Joan Didion’s life and upbringing.

“Part of the reason for the book was because I could see from my students that there was this ongoing interest in her,” McDonnell said. “It seemed to transcend the times that she wrote about. So I was partly trying to solve that riddle.”

McDonnell took great interest in the legacy Joan Didion left behind after her passing, as she continued to live in the public eye and still stands as one of the most exemplary and respected writers of all time.

Didion’s work was influential and contributed to the age of new journalism. But something about Didion’s character made her stand out from the rest. She was mysterious, captivating, hard to read, all qualities that McDonnell further investigated in her book.

“I felt there was an enigma around her, there was both a reverence for her and also a misunderstanding of her,” McDonell said. “I wanted to try and interrogate both of those polls of looking at her and draw aspects of both of them, but also critique them.”

The audience actively listened to the passages McDonnell had read as they sighed, laughed, and awed at certain moments. Afterwards, audience members asked questions regarding the given passages and were granted the opportunity to express their intake on the book, to which McDonnell happily responded to each comment.

McDonnell’s “The World According to Joan Didion” was just released Sept. 26, readers and fans of Didion and McDonnell shared their excitement and what they look forward to in the book.

“I’m looking to get Evelyn’s take on some of the insight information about Joan that I don’t know,” Loyola Marymount Professor Dr. Michelle Bittings said. “I mean it is a tribute, but knowing Evelyn, I know that she’s also looking at the shadow and what’s difficult.”

Maude Bascome-Duong, McDonnell’s research assistant, voiced the importance McDonnell’s book brings to younger generations of women.

“Joan Didion, as Evelyn was saying, is still really relevant to young people, especially young women,” Bascome-Duong said. “She has been incredibly influential within film, fashion, and just the way that I think women are being raised. There are a lot of young people that have a lot of respect and curiosity around her, so I do think it’s going to be something that’s relevant.”

McDonnell’s passion for writing and storytelling, along with her appreciation for Joan Didion’s impact, is expressed in her latest piece as she dissects the occurrences of Didion’s life, molding the remarkable woman she lived to be.

“Evelyn is an incredible author and writer who has both a voice of authority and a voice of beauty when she writes,” Senior staff writer for ArtCenter College of Design Solvej Schou said. “So I knew that she would bring out both of those things writing about Joan Didion.”

Towards the end of the event, McDonnell humbly overlooked the crowd expressing utter joy and satisfaction with the outcome of her book and event filled with supportive readers.

Following the reading and questionnaire, those who have purchased the book lined up to receive an autograph from McDonnell and congratulate her on the release.

McDonell’s book centering Joan Didion’s life is available for purchase as of Sept. 26, 2023.