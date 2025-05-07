Share:

For more than 30 years, Comics Factory stood as Pasadena’s fortress of solitude for superheroes, manga, and all things nerd culture. But in recent weeks, its front windows are no longer covered in comic posters or lit by neon signs. Instead, stark “STORE CLOSING” signs plaster the face of a beloved local cornerstone, a quiet casualty of a collapse far larger than it first seemed.

“Diamond Comics, one of our big distributors, declared bankruptcy,” Comics Factory owner George Huang said. “It [would] be very hard on us especially since [many of our] comics are printed in Canada where they’ll be hit with a tariff. So we th[ought] after 31 years, maybe it’s time for us to leave the business.”

Diamond Comic Distributors aka Diamond Comics was once the biggest name in comic book distribution in the United States — so much that, according to a 2019 University of Memphis law review article, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2000 stated that the distribution giant had “enjoyed a monopoly in North American comic book direct market distribution.”

But in January 2025, Diamond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the result of several blows: the loss of exclusive publisher deals, a steep decline in consumer spending, inflation, and shrinking profits on key series. A company once considered too big to fail was suddenly struggling just to stay in the game.

The filing doesn’t mean the end, at least not yet. In the same month, Diamond announced that they had secured funding from its lender JPMorgan Chase to ensure it can keep operations afloat during the restructuring process, though its future still hangs in the balance.

The warning signs were there. Between 2020 and 2023, Diamond’s single-issue comic distribution plummeted by 84%, according to Bleeding Fool, much of it tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Publishers began pulling out — DC Comics was the first major player to leave in 2020 — and the once-mighty distributor started to falter.

Later, external pressures have only deepened the strain. A 25% tariff on Canadian imports, imposed by President Trump’s administration on February 1, 2025, threatens to drive up the cost of comics from major distributors like Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse, many of which were printed in Canada.

According to the American Booksellers Association (ABA), while books have been explicitly stated as exempt from tariffs, the materials used to create them such as ink and paper and the possible increases in fuel prices for transport are not. With these factors accounted for, these “cost increases might nudge book prices up 5%-10%.”

In addition, a steep 145% tariff on Chinese goods adds further pressure on businesses that rely on imported essentials like plastic sleeves, backing boards, and customer bags — costs that may pose an even greater threat to shop owners than rising comic prices themselves.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Comics Factory made the difficult decision to close its doors — officially ceasing operations on April 23, 2025.

“It’s been… a steady decline [for] the last two or three years,” George Huang revealed. “Of course, the fires here in Pasadena and Altadena ultimately displaced a lot of our customers and put them in [an unfortunate] situation financially.”

While Comics Factory made the difficult decision to close, other local comic shops are now facing their own uncertainties. Conversations with store owners across Pasadena reveal just how deeply the ripple effects are being felt.

For Lawrence Persky, owner of P Dot’s Comics & Collectibles, the Eaton fire, which swept through Pasadena and Altadena in January this year, was a shared community crisis which he highlights as the most significant challenge plaguing his store.

“The most impactful thing for us in this area though [have been] the fires,” said Persky. “[We] have a large customer base that lives in Altadena and the impacted areas of Pasadena and when they lose their property, they lose their comic book collections, they lose their [belongings] and they’re having to get back on their feet.”

“Comic books are a luxury sort of item. So when you have people being displaced or losing property, and they’re having to reprioritize their life. Unfortunately, comic books tend to be at the bottom of that list, and you’re going to have a huge impact on your business when people have to reshuffle their priorities.”

Despite the recent struggles, Persky is remaining optimistic, citing the continuing popularity of entertainment properties based on comic books.

“As a whole, I think the market is still in a good place,” said Persky. “Yeah, you’ve had ebbs and flows, and you’ve had corrections being made and people tightening budgets. But that doesn’t mean that people still don’t want their comic book fix and that they don’t want to still participate in the medium. You still have Hollywood making movies about comic book properties. You still have streaming services producing shows about comic book properties. So there will still always be a place for the comic book collecting community.”

Edward Greenberg, owner of Collector’s Paradise’s and its three locations, including one in Pasadena, offered a different perspective. Coincidentally, both Collector’s Paradise and Comics Factory were started in the same year, 1984.

However, unlike Comics Factory, less than 5% of Collector’s Paradise’s stock came from Diamond. Instead, the store chose to diversify its supply chain, helping it avoid the same fate as Comics Factory.

“We’ve never relied on Diamond in a way that other stores do,” Greenberg said. “So Diamond is less than 5% of our business. We get a lot of products directly from Scholastic, Abra, directly from publishers, and that’s the huge difference, because we can get them earlier, faster, and cheaper.”

Recent tariffs have also had minimal impact on the store, having only felt marginal increases in packaging costs.

“It doesn’t really matter, and those prices have increased a lot, so we just increased our prices slightly more, that’s all,” Greenberg explained. “The price [has] increased [on] supplies, but supplies are not where people come here. So if they need to buy a box somewhere, and it used to be $8 now it’s $9, is it really going to affect them?”

“It’s understanding [that] all those tariffs, at least in our industry, sounded worse than they are. We thought all the comics were going to go up in price [but] comics are printed media like books [which] are exempt from tariffs, which means that’s not an issue, right? So the only stuff we’re going to sell [that will be] affected are boxes, bags and boards, you know, and that’s a tiny percentage.”

Like Persky, Greenberg remains optimistic about the future of local comic book shops as well as the comics’ community at large.

“People want comics, and they don’t want digital comics,” Greenberg said. “Why buy them at Walmart? They don’t want to go buy them at Barnes & Noble, they want to come for the experience of all these people sitting here, creators, and everything. We provide an experience not [because] we’re a bookstore, we’re a community.”

Follow: